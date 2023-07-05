PA Sprint Car Speedweek complete after record number of rainouts

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

The 33rd Annual PA Sprint Car Speedweek presented by Red Robin is now in the record books. The series will go down in history as the wettest Speedweek on record.

Four of the 10 scheduled events were canceled by rain, while two others were completed on later rain dates. In past history, three rain outs in one Speedweek was the record. That happened three times, in 1995, 1996 and 2008.

Six events were completed, and Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri won the Speedweek title on the strength of three wins and three second place finishes. Macri won the first two races and the final event to take the crown over Brent Marks, the defending series champion. Marks won twice during the week, including the $20,000 to win Mitch Smith Memorial at Williams Grove. Freddie Rahmer was the only other driver to win during the week, taking a title at Lincoln Speedway.

This edition of Speedweek drew 71 different drivers even though there were fewer races than normal. Fourteen of those drivers competed at every race, while two of the 71 drivers never got to compete as they attended races that were rained out.

The first race of the series at Williams Grove was rained out on Friday, June 26, then the Monday show at Lincoln was pushed to Thursday, a previously scheduled off day, because of rain. Grandview was rained out on Tuesday, then the Saturday show at Port Royal, Sunday show at Selinsgrove and Monday finale at Port Royal all got rained out before the Port completed Speedweek with its Tuesday, July 4, rain date.

The final weekend of Speedweek was trying for racers and fans alike. Williams Grove raced Friday, June 30, but only after a late afternoon storm caused a long delay and actually forced teams to move from the infield pit area to the pit area outside the back stretch. That was because the entrance road to the infield pit area was flooded.

On Saturday at Port Royal, teams were on the track for engine starts when the rain came. Sunday at Selinsgrove, hot laps were nearly completed when it rained. Then on Monday at Port Royal again, time trials were two-thirds completed when it rained.

To add to the story, when driving home from Tuesday’s show, I hit wet roads just 10 miles from the speedway.

Makeup race: Selinsgrove will now have a two-race weekend. Saturday the scheduled show of PASS 305 sprints, limited late models and roadrunners will be on the card. On Sunday, Selinsgrove will make up the Jan Opperman/Dick Bogar/Ralph Heintzelman Memorial Race for the sprint cars that was to have been part of Speedweek. The wingless super sportsman are also on the docket.

Because the race falls after Speedweek's official conclusion, it will not offer Speedweek points, but the purse, which includes $10,000 to win, will still be paid as advertised.

Weekend preview: Williams Grove races Friday with the sprint cars going in an Outlaw tune-up race. The PASS 305 sprints will also be on hand. Bedford races Friday with late model sportsman and 305 sprints.

On Saturday, both Lincoln and Port Royal will host kid’s nights. At Lincoln, the sprints and 358 sprints race, and the kids will get a shot at big wheel races. Port Royal offers sprints, super late models and limited late models on its Saturday show.

BAPS Motor Speedway will host the super sportsmen, the Smokey Frye Classic 50-lapper for the limited late models, and the extreme stocks on Saturday.

The wingless super sportsmen and limited late models are on the Path Valley slate for Saturday.

Hagerstown offers late model sportsmen, crate late models, semi lates and pure stocks Saturday.

2023 J & S CLASSICS CENTRAL PA SPRINT CAR SERIES presented by HOSEHEADS

Listing: position, car number, driver, points, series wins

After 7/4

1. 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 835 9

2. 39M Anthony Macri 831 7

3. 48 Danny Dietrich 749 2

4. 23 Devon Borden 557 3

5. 19 Brent Marks 506 4

6. 69k Lance Dewease 373 3

7. 99m Kyle Moody 366 1

8. 13 Justin Peck 351 1

9. 44 Dylan Norris 328 1

10. 91 Kyle Reinhardt 310 1

11. 2D Chase Dietz 308 2

12. 45 Jeff Halligan 273 1

13. 5 Dylan Cisney 250 1

14. 75/5 Tyler Ross 235

15. 11 T J Stutts 231

16. 5w Lucas Wolfe 220 1

17. 55 Mike Wagner 218

17. 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 199 1

19. 67 Justin Whittall 192

20. 5e Brandon Rahmer 173

21. 1x Chad Trout 164

22. 17e Steve Buckwalter 160 1

23. 26 Zeb Wise 144 1

24. 39T Cameron Smith 143

25. 8/12 Billy Dietrich 124