Macri claims PA Speedweek title with victory at Port Royal

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri ended the 2023 PA Sprint Car Speedweek presented by Red Robin as he began it — in victory lane.

Macri drove to a convincing victory in the 30-lap Keith Kauffman Classic at Port Royal on Tuesday evening. Macri collected $15,000 for his victory and another $5,000 for winning the Speedweek crown.

Macri started fourth in the feature event and passed Logan Wagner for the lead on the 15th lap. At the finish, Macri held a 2.607-second margin over Wagner. Mike Wagner followed his son to finish third, with Brent Marks and Justin Peck in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Lance Dewease, Justin Whittall, Michael Walter II, Kyle Reinhardt and Freddie Rahmer.

Josh Weller topped the URC 360 sprint car feature with Derek Locke second. Macri finished third in that one, with Tyler Reeser and Joe Kata III completing the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Cody Fletcher, Robbie Stillwaggon, Mike Thompson, Matthew Swift and Tyler Walton.

Speedweek complete: Only six races were completed in this year's PA Speedweek due to weather, but Macri was strong in every race that was contested, winning three times and adding three runner-up finishes. Defending champion Brent Marks won twice and Freddie Rahmer added a victory at Lincoln. Marks finished second in the standings with Justin Peck third, Rahmer fourth and Kyle Reinhardt fifth.

2023 RED ROBIN PA SPRINT CAR SPEEDWEEK POINTS FINAL

1. 39M Anthony Macri 989*

2. 19 Brent Marks 826*

3. 13 Justin Peck 739*

4. 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 698*

5. 91 Kyle Reinhardt 637*

6. 44 Dylan Norris 578*

7. 58 Tanner Thorson 573

8. 48 Danny Dietrich 443*

9. 69K Lance Dewease 515

10. 11 T J Stutts 499*

11. 23 Devon Borden 466*

12. 5w Lucas Wolfe 394*

13. 39T Cameron Smith 377*

14. 6 Ryan Smith 330*

15. 33W Michael Walter 314

16. 55 Mike Wagner 306

17. 5 Dylan Cisney 277

18. 2D Chase Dietz 264

19. 99M Kyle Moody 273

20. 1x Chad Trout 211

21. 8/12 Billy Dietrich 201

22. 45 Jeff Halligan 198

23. 67 Justin Whittall 194

24. 35/11a Austin Bishop 179*

25. 75 Tyler Ross 168

26. 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 160

27. 7 Trey Hivner 145

28. 1 Logan Wagner 143

29. 69 Tim Glatfelter 137

30. 5E Brandon Rahmer 136

31. 99 Skylar Gee 133

32. 17B Steve Buckwalter 90

33. 33 Riley Emig 73

34. 1M Landon Myers 72

35. 16 Matt Campbell 69

36. 27s Alan Krimes 52

37. 55 Jake Swanson 47

38. 1w Tyler Reeser 45

39. 33 Derek Hauck 35

40. 90 Jordan Givler 33

41. 5K Jake Karklin 32

42. 55 Dallas Schott 30

43. 41 Logan Rumsey 25

44. 47K Kody Lehman 27

45. 35 Jason Shultz 23

46. 20 Ryan Taylor 22

47. 19R Mark Smith 20

48. 36a Eddie Lumbar 16*

49. 77K Tyler Bear 12

49. 4 Zane Rudisill 12

49. 38 Brett Strickler 12

52. 98 Jarrett Cavalet 11

52. 38 Cory Haas 11

54. 35 Tyler Esh 10

54. 16A Aaron Bollinger 10

56. 20B Cody Bova 9

57. 23 Chris Arnold 8

58. 12D Steven Downs 6

59. 99 Devin Adams 5

60. 5 Glenndon Forsythe 4

61. 14T Tyler Walton 3

61. 66a Cody Fletcher 3

63. 3D Dave Grube 2

64. 00K Kyle Spence 1

64. D57 Jeff Miller 1

64. 9 Gordon Senft III 1

64. 36* Devin Brenneman 1

64. 24B Dustin Baney 1

64. 95 Garrett Bard 1

* attended every race

** attended both Port Royal Rain Outs

***attended both Port Royal rainouts and Selinsgrove rainout