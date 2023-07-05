Macri claims PA Speedweek title with victory at Port Royal
Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri ended the 2023 PA Sprint Car Speedweek presented by Red Robin as he began it — in victory lane.
Macri drove to a convincing victory in the 30-lap Keith Kauffman Classic at Port Royal on Tuesday evening. Macri collected $15,000 for his victory and another $5,000 for winning the Speedweek crown.
Macri started fourth in the feature event and passed Logan Wagner for the lead on the 15th lap. At the finish, Macri held a 2.607-second margin over Wagner. Mike Wagner followed his son to finish third, with Brent Marks and Justin Peck in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Lance Dewease, Justin Whittall, Michael Walter II, Kyle Reinhardt and Freddie Rahmer.
Josh Weller topped the URC 360 sprint car feature with Derek Locke second. Macri finished third in that one, with Tyler Reeser and Joe Kata III completing the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Cody Fletcher, Robbie Stillwaggon, Mike Thompson, Matthew Swift and Tyler Walton.
Speedweek complete: Only six races were completed in this year's PA Speedweek due to weather, but Macri was strong in every race that was contested, winning three times and adding three runner-up finishes. Defending champion Brent Marks won twice and Freddie Rahmer added a victory at Lincoln. Marks finished second in the standings with Justin Peck third, Rahmer fourth and Kyle Reinhardt fifth.
2023 RED ROBIN PA SPRINT CAR SPEEDWEEK POINTS FINAL
1. 39M Anthony Macri 989*
2. 19 Brent Marks 826*
3. 13 Justin Peck 739*
4. 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 698*
5. 91 Kyle Reinhardt 637*
6. 44 Dylan Norris 578*
7. 58 Tanner Thorson 573
8. 48 Danny Dietrich 443*
9. 69K Lance Dewease 515
10. 11 T J Stutts 499*
11. 23 Devon Borden 466*
12. 5w Lucas Wolfe 394*
13. 39T Cameron Smith 377*
14. 6 Ryan Smith 330*
15. 33W Michael Walter 314
16. 55 Mike Wagner 306
17. 5 Dylan Cisney 277
18. 2D Chase Dietz 264
19. 99M Kyle Moody 273
20. 1x Chad Trout 211
21. 8/12 Billy Dietrich 201
22. 45 Jeff Halligan 198
23. 67 Justin Whittall 194
24. 35/11a Austin Bishop 179*
25. 75 Tyler Ross 168
26. 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 160
27. 7 Trey Hivner 145
28. 1 Logan Wagner 143
29. 69 Tim Glatfelter 137
30. 5E Brandon Rahmer 136
31. 99 Skylar Gee 133
32. 17B Steve Buckwalter 90
33. 33 Riley Emig 73
34. 1M Landon Myers 72
35. 16 Matt Campbell 69
36. 27s Alan Krimes 52
37. 55 Jake Swanson 47
38. 1w Tyler Reeser 45
39. 33 Derek Hauck 35
40. 90 Jordan Givler 33
41. 5K Jake Karklin 32
42. 55 Dallas Schott 30
43. 41 Logan Rumsey 25
44. 47K Kody Lehman 27
45. 35 Jason Shultz 23
46. 20 Ryan Taylor 22
47. 19R Mark Smith 20
48. 36a Eddie Lumbar 16*
49. 77K Tyler Bear 12
49. 4 Zane Rudisill 12
49. 38 Brett Strickler 12
52. 98 Jarrett Cavalet 11
52. 38 Cory Haas 11
54. 35 Tyler Esh 10
54. 16A Aaron Bollinger 10
56. 20B Cody Bova 9
57. 23 Chris Arnold 8
58. 12D Steven Downs 6
59. 99 Devin Adams 5
60. 5 Glenndon Forsythe 4
61. 14T Tyler Walton 3
61. 66a Cody Fletcher 3
63. 3D Dave Grube 2
64. 00K Kyle Spence 1
64. D57 Jeff Miller 1
64. 9 Gordon Senft III 1
64. 36* Devin Brenneman 1
64. 24B Dustin Baney 1
64. 95 Garrett Bard 1
* attended every race
** attended both Port Royal Rain Outs
***attended both Port Royal rainouts and Selinsgrove rainout