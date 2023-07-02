Marks, Rahmer pick up PA Speedweek victories to begin weekend

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Rain has been an ongoing problem during this year's PA Sprint Car Speedweek. The first race in the series on Friday, June 23, was rained out, Monday's race was postponed to Thursday and events Tuesday and Saturday were ultimately canceled as well.

On Thursday and Friday, however, Speedweek won out. Freddie Rahmer got his first win of the week on Thursday at Lincoln Speedway, and defending champion Brent Marks took the checkered flag Friday at Williams Grove in the $20,000-to-win Mitch Smith Memorial Race.

Rahmer, the three-time defending track champion at Lincoln, won for the seventh time on the track and ninth time overall this season on Thursday. The $10,000 score also marked his third career Speedweek win.

Rahmer started from the pole position and led all 30 laps of the race. The race went nonstop until the 27th lap, when second-running Tanner Thorson suffered a flat tire. That put Marks, who also won Wednesday, on Rahmer's tail, but just a lap later, fifth-running Danny Dietrich spun out. Dietrich's spin set up a two-lap dash to the checkers. Rahmer was up to the task and claimed the win. Speedweek point leader Anthony Macri, of Dillsburg, was able to nip Marks at the line for second place. Marks, Justin Peck and T.J. Stutts completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were York's Chase Dietz, Spring Grove's Cameron Smith, Hanover's Dylan Norris, Lewisberry's Kyle Moody and Kyle Reinhardt.

On Friday, Williams Grove was hit by rain once again a week after its Speedweek opener was washed out. But after a delay of more than two hours to get the track back in shape after a late afternoon shower, racing continued for the Mitch Smith Memorial Race and Marks found himself in victory lane at the end of the evening.

Marks' $20,000 win, his second victory of this Speedweek, came in the biggest race of the series and came over Speedweek points leader Macri. Marks started from the pole position and led all 30 laps for the victory. Macri was able to pull alongside Marks a few times but had to settle for second, with Dietz third. Tanner Thorson and Hanover's Norris completed the first five. Rounding out the top 10 were Reinhardt, Stutts, Lance Dewease, Devon Borden and Dylan Cisney.

Saturday’s PA Speedweek program at Port Royal was rained out just as the cars first took to the track.

Speedweek was set to continue Sunday at Selinsgrove and conclude Monday at Port Royal.

Dellinger wins at BAPS: Saturday at BAPS Motor Speedway, Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger drove to his first win of the season in the Firecracker 40 for the super sportsman racers. Dellinger’s win came over Troy Rhome, with Jay Fannasy, Kenny Dekin and Brogue’s Tyler Wolford. Rounding out the top 10 were Mike Enders, York Haven’s Daniel John, Tom Wyckoff, Gene Eppley and Steve Wilbur.

Tyson Mowery was the limited late model winner over Matt Murphy, Travis Merase, D.J. Mease and Devin Frey.

Etters’ Sam Rial picked up the extreme stock win over Hunter Fulton, Felton’s Bob Scott Jr., York’s Jason Townsend and York’s Patrick McClane.

World of Outlaws: The World of Outlaws sprint cars completed a two-day show at Cedar Lake (Wisc.) over the weekend. On Friday evening Brad Sweet was the winner over Hanover’s Logan Schuchart. David Gravel, Sheldon Haudenschild, and Spencer Bayston completed the top five. Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 10th and Brock Zearfoss was 11th.

On Saturday, Gravel took the win over Bayston, with Allen third. Schuchart was seventh and Zearfoss 12th.

USAC East Coast: Briggs Danner won the USAC East Coast 360 wingless sprint car feature at Delaware International. Danner's win came over Alex Bright with Joey Amantea, Christian Bruno and Kyle Spence in the top five.