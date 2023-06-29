Marks returns to victory lane in PA Speedweek race at Hagerstown

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

After two nights off because of rain, PA Sprint Car Speedweek resumed on Wednesday evening at Hagerstown with a thrilling feature event. Defending Speedweek champion Brent Marks got his first win of this year's series.

Marks' 10th career Speedweek win was worth $8,000.

Dillsburg's Anthony Macri and Marks started from the front row, and while there were at times three or four cars battling for third place, all eyes were on the front two drivers. Officially, there were five lead changes in the 30-lap event, but if one were to count the passes that didn't happen at the start line, that number is probably closer to 15. For the record books, Macri led Laps 1-5, Marks led Lap 6, Macri led Laps 7-27, Marks led Lap 28, Macri led Lap 29 and Marks led Lap 30.

Marks' margin of victory over Macri was 0.219 seconds.

Lance Dewease won the battle for third, with Freddie Rahmer and Danny Dietrich in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Justin Peck, Kyle Reinhardt, Devon Borden, Tanner Thorson and Lucas Wolfe.

Speedweek is set to continue on Thursday at Lincoln Speedway in a race that was rescheduled from Monday. The series rolls on Friday at Williams Grove, Saturday at Port Royal, Sunday at Selinsgrove and Monday back at Port Royal. Weather could play spoiler, however, as it already has for last Friday's Williams Grove race and Tuesday's Grandview show.