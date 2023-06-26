PA Sprint Car Speedweek off to strong start despite bouts with weather

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Despite a battle with bad weather over the weekend, the 33rd edition of the Red Robin Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek got off to a rousing start.

Heavy rain on Thursday and during the day Friday forced Williams Grove to cancel the opening event of Speedweek on Friday evening. On Saturday, however, Lincoln was luckier. Rain did hit the Speedway during hot laps, but it took just an extra half-hour to get the track back in shape for racing. Sunday’s show at BAPS Motor Speedway went off under sunny skies, but even then, rain was around the area.

I live just seven miles from BAPS and drove through a heavy rain shower on my way there late Sunday afternoon. Luckily, most of that rain missed the Speedway. Actually, Lincoln got lucky on Saturday as well. Abbottstown, which is just a mile from the Speedway, was drenched by the shower that hit the track. Some folks claim nearly two inches of rain fell there.

Lincoln’s race Saturday drew a large very crowd of fans and saw 37 sprint cars pitside. Sunday’s race at BAPS also had a sizable crowd on hand and 34 sprint cars pitside.

Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri made the most of the first weekend of Speedweek, claiming wins at both BAPS and Lincoln. Macri’s winner’s share in just those two races was nearly $20,000.

Saturday:Macri wins at Lincoln to begin busy PA Sprint Car Speedweek

Sunday:Macri completes weekend sweep with PA Speedweek win at BAPS

Defending series champion Brent Marks started out in good shape Saturday with a second-place run behind Macri. Things went downhill for Marks on Sunday, though. After top-five finishes in all nine Speedweek races last year and another on Saturday, Marks was involved in a crash and flipped his racer on Sunday and finished 21st.

Paying visits: Speedweek has been drawing lots of local cars this year but not as many invaders as in the recent past. That may change as the week goes on, as some of those racers were in the Dakotas over the weekend for the Outlaw race that offered $250,000 to win on Saturday.

Still, there are some outsiders in the area already. Ohio’s Justin Peck, who drives a car based in Brownstown, is a regular visitor to the area and plans to do the entire Speedweek slate.

Tanner Thorson, a native of Nevada who now lives in Oklahoma, is also here. Thorson is driving the York-based car owned by Aaron Long.

Australian Eddie Lumbar visited last year and had so much fun he came back again this year.

On Sunday at BAPS, Canadian Skylar Gee was in the field.

Up next: Monday’s show at Lincoln was rained out and rescheduled for Thursday evening, which was to have been an off day for Speedweek. Lincoln’s promoters have elected to up the payoff for the show now that it is being held on Thursday. Instead of the original $8,000 to win, this race will now offer $10,000 to the winner.

Speedweek stops at Grandview on Tuesday night for the Greg Hodnett Cup, wich pays $10,000 to win. Grandview’s modifieds are also there.

On Wednesday, Speedweek moves south of the border for the annual stop at Hagerstown that will offer $8,000 to the winner. The Eastern Musuem of Motor Racing will also be on hand with track time for the vintage racers.

While Thursday is no longer an off day, Friday's show at Williams Grove kicks off a big-money weekend. The Grove’s Mitch Smith Memorial Race offers $20,000 to win.

Saturday at Port Royal, it’s $10,000 to win the Hodnett Tribute race with late models also on hand.

On Sunday, Selinsgrove presents the Jan Opperman/Luke Bogar, Ralph Hentzilman Memorial, which also offers $10,000 to win. The wingless super sportsman are also on the slate.

Speedweek wraps up Monday at Port Royal for the Keith Kauffman Classic, with the track’s leading winner on hand to help present the winner with the $15,000 check. The URC 360 sprints will also compete.

Other races: On Friday, the super late models race at Bedford, while Clinton County starts a two-day show that features the 305 sprints and other classes. Saturday is the big night.

BAPS Motor Speedway hosts the Firecracker 40 for the super sportsman racers Saturday. Also on the program are limited late models, extreme stocks and classic cars.

Lincoln Speedway gives the sprints Saturday off for Speedweek but will present the Central PA Legends, 600cc wingless micro sprints, XCEL 600cc modifieds and limited stocks.

At Path Valley on Saturday, look for limited late models and 358 sprints to race.

Many of the tracks will have fireworks as well in celebration of the Fourth of July.

2023 J & S CLASSICS CENTRAL PA SPRINT CAR SERIES presented by HOSEHEADS

Listing: position, car number, driver, points, series wins

After 6/25

1. 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 750 8

2. 48 Danny Dietrich 729 2

3. 39M Anthony Macri 676 6

4. 23 Devon Borden 531 3

5. 99m Kyle Moody 354 1

6. 19 Brent Marks 351 2

7. 69K Lance Dewease 311 3

8. 44 Dylan Norris 294 1

9. 13 Justin Peck 288 1

10. 45 Jeff Halligan 273 1

11. 2D Chase Dietz 260 2

12. 91 Kyle Reinhardt 254 1

13. 5 Dylan Cisney 240 1

14. 75/5 Tyler Ross 235

15. 5w Lucas Wolfe 210 1

16. 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 199 1

17. 11 T J Stutts 195

18. 55 Mike Wagner 188

19. 67 Justin Whittall 176

20. 5e Brandon Rahmer 173

21. 1x Chad Trout 164

22. 17e Steve Buckwalter 160 1

23. 26 Zeb Wise 144 1

24. 39T Cameron Smith 127

25. 8/12 Billy Dietrich 124

2023 RED ROBIN PA SPRINT CAR SPEEDWEEK POINTS

1. 39M Anthony Macri 351*

2. 13 Justin Peck 290*

3. 48 Danny Dietrich 274*

4. 58 Tanner Thorson 271*

5. 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 231*

6. 91 Kyle Reinhardt 208*

7. 44 Dylan Norris 198*

8. 19 Brent Marks 196*

9. 5w Lucas Wolfe 171*

10. 45 Jeff Halligan 149*

11. 11 T J Stutts 142*

11. 75 Tyler Ross 142*

13 1X Chad Trout 139*

14. 69K Lance Dewease 133

15. 6 Ryan Smith 132*

16. 39T Cameron Smith 119*

17. 99M Kyle Moody 117*

18. 23 Devon Borden 111*

19. 2D Chase Dietz 107

20. 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 106*

21. 99 Skylar Gee 83

22. 7 Trey Hivner 79*

23. 11a/35 Austin Bishop 75*

24. 8 Billy Dietrich 52*

25. 5E Brandon Rahmer 47

26. 33 Riley Emig 43

27. 69 Tim Glkatfelter 40

28. 41 Logan Rumsey 25

29. 55 Dallas Schott 24

30. 19R Mark Smith 20

31. 38 Brett Strickler 12*

32 4 Zane Rudisill 11

33. 16A Aaron Bollinger 10

34. 90 Jordan Givler 9

35. 35 Tyler Esh 8

36. 16 Matt Campbell 7

36. 23 Chris Arnold 7*

38. 1W Tyler Reeser 5

39. 36A Eddie Lumbar 4*

39. 5 Glenndon Forsythe 4

41. 12D Steven Downs 2

42. 27s Alan Krimes 1

42. 00K Kyle Spence 1

42. D57 Jeff Miller 1

42. 9 Gordon Senft III 1

42. 77 Tyler Beard 1