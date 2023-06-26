Macri completes weekend sweep with PA Speedweek win at BAPS

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri made his second Red Robin PA Sprint Car Speedweek win in as many races look easier then the first. On Sunday evening at BAPS Motor Speedway, Macri collected $8,000 for his win in the 30-lap feature event.

This time, Macri started second and passed pole-sitter Lucas Wolfe for the lead on the seventh lap. Macri was able to put several lapped cars between himself and a multi-car battle for the second spot, and he opened a large lead as six cars scrambled for the second position. Macri’s lead and several contenders' nights ended on the 16th lap as defending Speedweek champion Brent Marks flipped in the third turn, collecting Devon Borden. Neither driver was injured, and as the damaged cars were being tended to, Wolfe also pushed to the pit area done for the night.

On the restart, Macri again pulled away, but in the closing stages of the race Justin Peck began to reel in the leader, only to have more lapped traffic come into play. At the finish, Macri topped Peck by 1.192 seconds, with Tanner Thorson third. Danny Dietrich and Lance Dewease completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Kyle Reinhardt, Freddie Ramer — who again earned hard charger honors coming from 15th for seventh — Hanover’s Dylan Norris, Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr. and Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody.

In the 25-lap super sportsman feature, defending track champion Kenny Edkin took his second win of the season, passing Brogue’s Tyler Wolford for the lead just past the midpoint of the race. Jay Fannasy, John Edkin, Tony Jackson and Wolford completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Russ Mitten, Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger, Troy Rhome, Matt Ondek and Mike Enders.