Macri wins at Lincoln to begin busy PA Sprint Car Speedweek

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

The 2023 Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek got off to a slow start with Friday’s rainout at Williams Grove. But, when things got going Saturday at Lincoln, what an opening it was for the long-running series.

Lincoln too had some rain, but it came during hot laps and only set the show back about half an hour. In the end, it was Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri taking the $10,092 win in the Kevin Gobrecht Memorial 30-lap feature event.

The feature was run nonstop in a time of 8 minutes, 15.923 seconds.

Danny Dietrich, who started in the second spot, grabbed the lead from polesitter Lucas Wolfe at the completion of the first lap and looked to be a strong contender for the win. As the race passed its midpoint, Macri, who started sixth, closed on Dietrich in lapped traffic and began to challenge. When Macri finally was able to pass Dietrich and make it stick, 27 laps were on the board, and the top four cars were all in contention.

Fifth starter Brent Marks also passed Dietrich in the last laps to finish second, with Dietrich and seventh-place starter Justin Peck close behind. Track point leader Freddie Rahmer came from the 13th starting spot for fifth, with Thomasville’s Chad Trout, Wolfe, Tanner Thorson, York’s Chase Dietz and Jeff Halligan completing the top 10.

Felton’s Bob Scott Jr. finally got the win he was missing as he took the 20-lap feature for the extreme stocks. Scott’s career began at Lincoln many years ago, but it was the one track where he had never won. Scott started eighth and took the lead on the seventh lap. He then fended off Etters’ Sam Rial for the victory. Wellsville’s Michael Goodwin, Hunter Fulton and York Haven’s Scott Sipe completed the top five.

Failor wins at Path Valley: The only other local track to race Saturday was Path Valley, where Jason Failor was the wingless super Sportsman winner over Derek Sheaffer, Craig Perigo, Matt Cisney and Dennis Perigo.

Jeremy Ott was the Central PA Legends winner over Devin Freise, Logan Carbaugh, Lincoln Kearchner, and Chad Earnst.

Jim Young won the 600cc micro sprint feature.

Gravel claims big paycheck for Outlaw win: The World of Outlaws had a four-day show at Husset’s Speedway in the Dakotas, with David Gravel coming out the $250,000 winner in Saturday’s main event, which was also hampered by rain. Gravel’s Saturday win came over Rico Abreu, Kyle Larson, Hanover’s Logan Schuchart and Carson Macedo. Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 10th.

Friday Schuchart was the winner over Buddy Kofoid, Spencer Bayston, Brad Sweet and Gravel, Brock Zearfoss was 14th.

Thursday James McFadden was the winner over Gravel, Kofoid, Schuchart and Allen.

Wednesday’s opener went to Larson, with Gravel, Abreu, Macedo and Cory Eliason in the top five. Schuchart was sixth.