PA Sprint Car Speedweek ready for grand return to local tracks

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

The USAC Eastern Swing and the Appalachian Mountain Late Model Speedweek have been completed, and that means it’s time for the biggest week in local dirt track racing. That’s right — it's time for the Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek presented by Red Robin. This event has become a bucket-list item for fans and racers around the world.

The Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek held its first race on July 3, 1991, at Williams Grove Speedway. Legendary driver Steve Smith raced to the win that night, with Donnie Kreitz Jr. and Fred Rahmer following him across the line. Smith would also win the first Speedweek point title.

Since that time, PA Speedweek has hosted 231 races at 12 different race tracks. A total of 47 different drivers have seen victory lane in those races. The winners list includes a who's who of local racers, plus winners and champions from NASCAR, the World of Outlaws, the All Stars and numerous tracks across the country.

PA Speedweek has attracted drivers from three countries and numerous states. The winners list for PA Speedweek includes natives of eleven different states.

Lance Dewease now leads the all-time win list, as his 31 Speedweek wins lead Fred Rahmer by one. Greg Hodnett (26), Danny Dietrich (12) and Stevie Smith (11) wrap up the top five. Following in the top 10 are Kyle Larson with 10 wins, Brent Marks with nine, Donnie Kreitz Jr and Keith Kauffman with eight each, and Cris Eash with six.

Fred Rahmer leads the way with 13 Speedweek titles, while Greg Hodnett has five, Lucas Wolfe four, Lance Dewease three, and Danny Dietrich two. Single titles have gone to last year’s champion Brent Marks, Kyle Larson, Keith Kauffman and both Steve and Stevie Smith.

The 2023 Speedweek kicks off Friday evening at Williams Grove with $8,000 on the line for the winner. The 358 sprints will also race at the Grove that night. Last year, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri kicked off Speedweek with the Grove win.

On Saturday, Speedweek moves to Lincoln for the Kevin Gobrecht Memorial Race, which this year will offer $10,092 to the winner. Extreme stocks will also be a part of the program. Last year, Macri made it two in a row with the Gobrecht Memorial win.

BAPS Motor Speedway is next up with a Sunday evening Speedweek race paying $8,000 to win. The super sportsman racers will also compete that night. Last year's BAPS show was rained out, but Brent Marks won the previous year.

Speedweek goes right back to Lincoln on Monday with $8,000 on the line for the winner of the sprint car-only show. Brent Marks took last year’s win in Lincoln’s second show of the week.

On Tuesday, Speedweek moves to Grandview for the Greg Hodnett Cup event with $10,000 up for the winner. Grandview’s modifieds also compete. Rico Abreu took the Grandview win in 2022.

Wednesday June 28 Speedweek makes it’s annual trip South of the Border for an $8,000-to-win show at Hagerstown. The EMMR vintage cars will get track time as a part of this show. Last year, Brent Marks got his second win of the week in this race.

For the first time in many years, Speedweek competitors and fans will get a night off on Thursday, June 29, before a very lucrative weekend of racing to round out Speedweek.

Friday June 30, is the Crown Jewel of PA Speedweek, the Mitch Smith Memorial Race at Williams Grove. This sprint car-only show will offer $20,000 to the winner. Last year, this race marked another of Marks’ Speedweek wins.

On Saturday, July 1, it’s off to Port Royal for the Greg Hodnett Classic, which will offer $10,000 to win. The super late models also compete. Marks also won this one last year.

On Sunday, July 2, Selinsgrove hosts its Speedweek show which honors the Jan Opperman/Dick Bogar/Ralph Hentzilman team with a $10,000-to-win event. Danny Dietrich was last year’s Selinsgrove winner.

Port Royal has moved its second Speedweek race to Monday, July 3, this year and named it in honor of the track’s leading feature winner, former Speedweek champion Keith Kauffman. This one offers $15,000 to win and will crown the Speedweek champion, who will earn another $6,000. Kauffman should be on hand to help crown the champ. Marks won this one last year when it was held on Thursday.

Other races: Many tracks will alter their schedules this weekend with Speedweek in the area. Hagerstown and Clinton County both race Friday, with UMP modifieds, semi lates and pure stocks at Hagerstown, while limited late models and legends race at Clinton.

Selinsgrove has PASS 305 sprints, limited late models and roadrunners on its Saturday slate, while Path Valley has limited late models and micro sprints Saturday.

Across the pond: One interesting note from Friday’s USAC Sprint car show at Williams Grove is that the USAC drew drivers from 12 states for its wingless sprint car race. But the long distance traveler was Tom Harris, who calls Banbury, Oxfordshire, in the United Kingdom, his hometown. Harris had a tough night, backing into the fence in his heat and missing transfer from the consy.

While in the end it was a pair of recent high school graduates, who are USAC regulars, who took the top two spots, PA didn’t fare too badly. Four of the top six starters in the feature were in locally based cars, with three of those drivers hailing from Pennsylvania. Three of those cars finished in the top six.

2023 J & S CLASSICS CENTRAL PA SPRINT CAR SERIES presented by HOSEHEADS

Listing: position, car number, driver, points, series wins

After 6/17

1. 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 714 8

2. 48 Danny Dietrich 674 2

3. 39M Anthony Macri 576 4

4. 23 Devon Borden 531 3

5. 99M Kyle Moody 344 1

6. 19 Brent Marks 316 2

7. 69K Lance Dewease 291 3

8. 44 Dylan Norris 280 1

9. 45 Jeff Halligan 263 1

10. 2D Chase Dietz 248 2

11. 5 Dylan Cisney 240 1

12. 91 Kyle Reinhardt 236 1

13. 75/5 Tyler Ross 235

14. 13 Justin Peck 228 1

15. 11 T.J. Stutts 195

16. 5w Lucas Wolfe 194 1

17. 55 Mike Wagner 188

18. 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 187 1

19. 67 Justin Whittall 176

20. 5e Brandon Rahmer 173

21. 17e Steve Buckwalter 160 1

22. 1x Chad Trout 146

23. 26 Zeb Wise 144 1

24. 39T Cameron Smith 127

25. 8/12 Billy Dietrich 124