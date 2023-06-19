Satterlee closes Late Model Speedweek with win at Selinsgrove

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Gregg Satterlee picked up the win on the final night of the Appalachian Mountain Late Model Speedweek Sunday at Selinsgrove. Speedweek champion Tyler Emory finished second with York's Rick Eckert third. Eddie Carrier Jr. placed fourth and Dylan Yoder was fifth.

Late Model Speedweek consisted of eight races in a 10-day span from June 9-18. Emory won the points title with 2,976, clinching the championship in qualifying for Sunday's race. He led the first 27 laps before Satterlee passed him on the 28th. Eckert finished third after starting eighth.

Satterlee finished second in the series with 2,811 points, followed by Eckert (2,766), Yoder (2,739) and Kyle Hardy (2,719).

Also at Selinsgrove on Sunday, Tyler Reeser won the URC 360 sprint car feature over Derek Hauck and Josh Weller.

Kutztown: Kyle Cummings wrapped up the USAC Eastern Storm with a victory at Kutztown on Sunday evening. C.J. Leary finished second, with Eastern Storm champion Emerson Axsom in third. Robert Ballou and Justin Grant completed the top five.