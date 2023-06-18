Danny Dietrich captures first Lincoln win of season

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Danny Dietrich raced to his first Lincoln Speedway sprint car win of the season on Saturday evening. Dietrich’s third overall win of the season was worth $4,000.

Dietrich started sixth, and took the lead from Tyler Ross on the fifth of 30 laps. A caution flag just past the midpoint of the race allowed Ross to momentarily regain the lead, but Dietrich was up to the challenge and motored on to the victory over Ross. Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody finished third, with Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr. and Billy Dietrich in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith, his uncle Tim Glatfelter, Aaron Bollinger, Brandon Rahmer and Hanover’s Tim Wagaman II.

The 35-lap Appalachian Mountain Late Model Speedweek feature appeared to go to Georgia driver Cody Overton until his car failed post race tech. Overton had started third and took the lead away from Tyler Emory on the 22nd lap. Emory, who had won Thursday at Bedford and had not finished out of the top five all week, crossed second was awarded the win when Overton was disqualified.

York’s Rick Eckert got second with Dylan Yoder, Newberrytown’s Jason Covert and Gregg Satterlee in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Matt Cosner, Andrew Yoder, Kyle Lee, Jamie Lathroum and Bryan Bernheisel.

Wagaman posts win at the Grove: Troy Wagaman Jr., making only his second start for Heffner Racing, won his first career Williams Grove sprint car feature on Friday evening The $5,500 win was only the second 410 sprint car win in Wagaman’s career. The other came last season at Lincoln.

Wagaman hounded early leader Billy Dietrich until Dietrich hopped the third turn cushion and hit the fence on the 11th lap. From there Wagaman held sway to win over TJ Stutts. Freddie Rahmer, Steve Buckwalter and Austin Bishop completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Danny Dietrich, Devon Borden, Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody, Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith and Justin Whittall.

Emerson Axsom claimed his second USAC National sprint car series win in as many days in that 30-lap event. Axsom, who had won Thursday at Big Diamond, took the lead from Tim Buckwalter on the 18th lap and had to fend off the late-race charges of 13th place starter Daison Pursley for a near photo finish win. Both Axsom and Pursley are recent high school grads. Buckwalter, Justin Grant and Thomas Meseraul rounded out the top five.

Buckwalter victorious at Port Royal: Steve Buckwalter won his first of the season in Port Royal’s 25-lap sprint car feature Saturday. Buckwalter’s $5,000 win came over Mike Wagner, with Gerard McIntyre Jr., TJ Stutts and last week’s winner Jeff Halligan in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Justin Whittall, Blane Heimbach, Kody Lehman, Dylan Cisney and Paulie Colagiovanni.

Justin Grant claimed the USAC National Sprint Car Series feature over Emerson Axsom, with Daison Pursley, Brady Bacon and Chase Stockon in the top five.

The big event for USAC’s Silver Crown series cars found Logan Seavey taking the win over York’s Chase Dietz, who was making his first ever Silver Crown start. Bacon, Carmen Perigo Jr. and Kody Swanson completed the top five.

Spahr wins at Hagerstown: Etters’ Logan Spahr won the PASS/VSS 305 sprint car race at Hagerstown Saturday evening. Spahr’s win came over Ken Duke Jr., with Michael Alleman, Timmy Bitner and Mike Melair in the top five.

Myers captures Path Valley win: DJ Myers won Saturday’s topless race for the limited late models at Path Valley. Completing the top five were Devin Frey, Steve Lowery, Lane Snook and York haven’s Jake Moser.

Marks earns big paycheck: The All Stars wrapped up the Ohio Speedweek on Saturday at Portsmouth, with Brent Marks scoring the $22,554 victory. Marks win came over Rico Abreu, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, Buddy Kofoid and Skylar Gee. Kyle Reinhardt was seventh.

Friday at Eldora, Sam Hafertepe Jr. was the winner over Kofoid, Marks, Macri and Tyler Courtney. Reinhardt was 12th and Lance Dewease 13th.

On Thursday, Tim Shaffer got his first win of the season at Atomic. JJ Hickle, Justin Peck, Cole Duncan and Zeb Wise followed. Reinhardt was 12th.

Two-day show for Outlaws: The World of Outlaw Sprint Cars had a two-day show at Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, on Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s race saw Giovanni Scelzi pick up the win over David Gravel, Brad Sweet, James McFadden and Sheldon Haudenschild. Hanover driverd Jacob Allen and Logan Schuchart were sixth and eighth, respectively. Brock Zearfoss was 14th.

Saturday, Haudenschild was the winner over Gravel, Sweet, Carson Macedo and Schuchart. Allen was eighth and Zearfoss 11th.