Plenty of options for local racing fans in busy week ahead

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Race fans in the local area will have plenty of options for racing action this week, and perhaps some hard choices. That’s because the Appalachian Mountain Late Model Speedweek continues and the USAC national 410 Sprint Cars visit for the Eastern Blast. Just to add some spice, there are a slew of other events as well.

The Appalachian Late Model Speedweek began last Friday at Clinton County, where Newberrytown's Jason Covert earned a $4,000 victory. Western PA's Michael Norris took the $5,000 prize at Port Royal on Saturday, helping set the stage for a busy week to come.

On Sunday evening at Hagerstown, Gregg Satterlee collected collected $4,000 for his Speedweek triumph over Kyle Hardy. Drake Troutman, Tyler Emory and Dylan Yoder completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Jeff Rine, Kyle Lee, Keith Jackson, Dan Stone and Logan Roberson.

Late Model Speedweek resumes Tuesday night at the Path Valley Speedway. On the card at the Path are the super late models with a $4,000-to-win event and the wingless super sportsmen. Path Valley will also race on Saturday with a special event for topless limited late models.

The Appalachian Mountain Speedweek takes Wednesday off before four days of continuous competition. The Bedford Fairgrounds will host the series on two consecutive evenings, as the late models will go for $4,000 to win Thursday and $6,000 to win Friday. Also at Bedford are several stock car support classes on Thursday and the wingless super sportsmen on Friday.

The Speedweek series moves to Lincoln on Saturday, where the late models race for $4,000 to win. Lincoln will also host a Sprint Car Speedweek tune-up for the 410 winged sprint cars on its Saturday show.

The Appalachian Mountain Late Model Speedweek wraps up Sunday at Selinsgrove with $5,000 to the winner. The 358 sprints will join the action at Selinsgrove.

USAC Eastern Blast: While the fendered car set get their fill of stock car racing, the Midwestern-based USAC wingless 410 sprints will venture into the area for their annual Eastern Blast series. This one kicks off Tuesday at Grandview for Thunder on the Hill. The Grandview show will see USAC’s best joined by the modifieds for a doubleheader program.

On Wednesday at Bridgeport, New Jersey, USAC will again be joined by the modifieds for racing action.

It’s back to Pennsylvania on Thursday as USAC ventures to Big Diamond.

Friday will bring the best of both worlds, as USAC returns to Williams Grove where the wingless USAC 410 sprints run in a program that also features the Grove’s winged 410 sprint cars.

On Saturday, the Eastern Blast moves to Port Royal and the Port will one-up the Grove. In addition to USAC’s wingless 410s and the Port’s winged 410s, this show also features USAC’s Silver Crown series cars. The Silver Crown series cars are bigger than sprint cars and trace their origin to the Indy cars of the 1940s and '50s.

The Eastern Blast wraps up Sunday on the tight confines of the Kutztown Fairgrounds' quarter-mile speedway.

Other events: Clinton County offers the winged 305 sprints as its headline class on Friday, while the winged 305 sprints join the late model sportsman racers at Hagerstown on Saturday.

BAPS Motor Speedway offers up Monster Trucks for Friday and Saturday entertainment.

The All Stars' Ohio Speedweek also continues through the weekend.

CHANGES FOR HEFFNER TEAM

Car owner Michael Heffner has been kind of quiet this season. His wingless 360 sprint car team started the season with micro sprint standout Steven Snyder Jr. at the wheel. Heffner’s winged 410 sprint car team made a few stops with Chris Windom at the wheel before Windom took off for his planned All Star series ride.

Over the past two weeks, things have changed at Heffner’s shops. The Curt Michael-led wingless 360 team has taken on veteran wingless standout Alex Bright to wheel that machine, starting with a $5,000 win at Williams Grove in the Bill Gallagher 5Gs event.

The winged 410 program led by Ben Engle reappeared last Satuday at Lincoln. Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr. is now the driver for that team. Wagaman started the season with a two-car team for car owner John Trone. Eventually, he parted company with Trone so the team could focus on one car driven by Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith.

On Saturday at Lincoln, Wagaman took his first ride in Heffner’s car and promptly set quick time for the show. In the feature, he lurked in the top three for much of the 35-lap race. In the closing stages of the race, Wagaman began closing on leader Freddie Rahmer and ended up finishing second, just half a second behind Rahmer.

Rahmer’s win at Lincoln was his eighth overall this season. Six have come at Lincoln, with two more at Williams Grove. Those eight wins have Rahmer as the leading winged 410 sprint car driver in the nation. He is tied for the Williams Grove points lead and leads the points at Lincoln, BAPS and in the J & S Classics Central PA Series.

2023 J & S CLASSICS CENTRAL PA SPRINT CAR SERIES presented by HOSEHEADS

Listing: position, car number, driver, points, series wins

After 6/10

1. 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 684 8

2. 48 Danny Dietrich 606 1

3. 39M Anthony Macri 576 4

4. 23 Devon Borden 515 3

5. 19 Brent Marks 316 2

6. 99M Kyle Moody 300 1

7. 69K Lance Dewease 291 3

8. 44 Dylan Norris 280 1

9. 2D Chase Dietz 248 2

10. 45 Jeff Halligan 243 1

11. 91 Kyle Reinhardt 236 1

12. 13 Justin Peck 228 1

12. 5 Dylan Cisney 228 1

14. 75/5 Tyler Ross 200

15. 5w Lucas Wolfe 194 1

16. 5e Brandon Rahmer 161

17. 55 Mike Wagner 153

18. 67 Justin Whittall 148

19. 1x Chad Trout 146

20. 26 Zeb Wise 144 1

21. 11 T J Stutts 135

22. 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 112

23. 16 Matt Campbell 106

24 24 Rico Abreu 105 1

24. 49 Brad Sweet 105 1