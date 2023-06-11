Rahmer takes eighth sprint car win of the season at Lincoln Speedway

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

For The York Dispatch

Freddie Rahmer raced to his nation-leading eighth 410 sprint car win of the season Saturday at Lincoln Speedway. Rahmer’s victory in the 35-lap Elijah Hawkins Memorial event was worth $7,000 and marked his sixth at Lincoln this season and third in a row.

Rahmer started fourth and made quick work of the field, taking the lead from York’s Chase Dietz on the third lap. In the closing stages of the race, Hanover's Troy Wagaman Jr. closed on Rahmer, but he fell .576 seconds short at the end. Wagaman was at the wheel of his new ride with the Michael Heffner No. 27. Dietz finished third, with Justin Peck and Brandon Rahmer completing the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Hanover’s Dylan Norris, Tyler Ross, Thomasville’s Chad Trout, York’s Cory Haas and Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith.

Kyle Spence drove to a convincing victory in the 358 sprint car feature. The former micro sprint standout claimed his first career 358 win, leading all 20 laps to best Kyle Keen. Tyler Ulrich, Manchester’s Logan Rumsey and Cody Fletcher rounded out the top five. Completing the top 10 were Justin Foster, Nash Ely, Niki Young, Steve Owings and Kody Hartlaub.

Earlier in the evening, Owings got his first win of the makeup of last week’s 358 sprint feature. Owings started seventh and passed Scott Fisher for the lead on the 17th of 20 laps. Fisher finished second, with Jayden Wolf, Rumsey and Young in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Fletcher, Hartlaub, Ely, Foster and Frankie Herr.

Port Royal: Jeff Halligan claimed his forst win of the season in Port Royal’s 25-lap sprint car feature Saturday. Halligan’s win was worth $5,000. Halligan topped Lucas Wolfe for the victory, with Dylan Cisney third. Mike Wagner and Ryan Smith completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Michael Walter II, Devon Borden, Blane Heimbach, Austin Bishop and Gerard McIntyre Jr.

Port Royal also hosted the second round of the Appalachian Mountain late model Speedweek on Saturday, with western PA driver Michael Norris picking up the big $5,000 win. Norris crossed the line ahead of Tyler Emory, with Kyle Lee, York’s Rick Eckert and Jeff Rine in the top five. Next in line were Dan Stone, Kyle Hardy, Drake Troutman and Colton Flinner.

Danny Atherton topped the limited late models, with Ryan Zook, Shawn Shoemaker, Devin Hart and Eric Irvin following.

Clinton County: The Appalachian Mountain late model Speedweek kicked off Friday at Clinton County, where Newberrytown’s Jason Covert got the $4,000 win for his first of the season. Covert’s win came over Gregg Satterlee, with Austin Berry, Andrew Yoder and Tyler Emory in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Dylan Yoder, Eddie Carrier Jr, Matt Cosner, Kyle Hardy and Bryan Bernheisel.

Williams Grove: Racing at Williams Grove on Friday was washed out when a rain shower hit the Speedway as the cars were entering for the night’s competition.

Bedford: Briggs Danner won the USAC East Coast wingless 360 sprint car feature at Bedford on Friday. Danner bested Steve Drevicki for the win, with Bobby Butler, Mike Thompson and Carmen Perigo Jr in the top five. Perigo would win his third BOSS feature of the season Saturday in Ohio.

Path Valley: It was a weekend of doubles for several drivers at Path Valley with Derek Sheaffer winning wingless super sportsman features there on both Friday and Saturday. Not to be outdone, Ray Kable III did likewise in the Mid Atlantic modified series.

In 600 cc micro sprint competition, two drivers with close ties to the local sprint car circuit scored wins. Friday it was Brent Shearer who scored the win, while on Saturday teenaged second generation driver Cole Dewease scored his first career win.

Selinsgrove: Etters’ Austin Reed got his first win of the season in Saturday’s PASS 305 sprint car feature at Selinsgrove. Reed’s win came over Doug Dodson, with fellow Etters’ driver Logan Spahr third. Kenny Heffner and Seth Schonke completed the top five.

Daulton Bigler raced to victory in the limited late model feature just a week after the passing of his legendary grandfather, super sportsman car owner Walt Bigler. Bigler’s victory came over D J Myers, Jim Yoder, Strinestown’s Tommy Slanker, and Zach Kauffman.

Levi Vial was the roadrunner winner.

All Stars Ohio Speedweek: Zeb Wise kicked off the Ohio Speedweek with a $6,000 victory at Attica on Friday evening. Wise won over defending All Star champion Tyler Courtney, with Jordan Ryan, Craig Mintz and Cole Macedo in the top five. Danny Dietrich finished 10th.

Dietrich was the show on Saturday at Freemont. Dietrich made a last turn pass of Cap Henry to claim the $10,000 win by less than a tenth of a second. Courtney, Wise and Buddy Kofoid completed the top five.

World of Outlaws, Knoxville, Iowa: The World of Outlaws sprint cars made a two-day visit to the famed Knoxville Raceway over the weekend. Friday it was Knoxville star Brian Brown taking the win over Rico Abreu, Brad Sweet, Austin McCarl and Carson Macedo. Hanover’s Logan Schuchart was eighth, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri 13th, Brock Zearfoss 14th and Hanover’s Jacob Allen 20th.

Saturday, David Gravel was the winner over Brown, with Garet Williamson, Cory Eliason and James McFadden in the top five. Macri was eighth and Schuchart 10th.

Lernerville: A J Flick continued his torrid western PA season with a win at Lernerville on Friday.