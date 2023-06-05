Revived Appalachian Mountain Speedweek returns to area this week

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

The Appalachian Mountain Super Late Model Speedweek returns to the local area this week. Super late model driver and car builder Jim Bernheisel has taken over the rights to the Appalachian Mountain event and starts its revival on Friday evening at Clinton County Speedway in Lock Haven.

The original series for the super late model ran from 2009-2017 before falling by the wayside. Now it is back.

Friday evening’s kickoff will be the first of eight races scheduled over 10 days. The quarter-mile bullring at Clinton County will host the opening event of the series with $4,000 on the line for the winner.

The series then moves to the full half-mile Port Royal Speedway on Saturday evening. Saturday’s event at the Port will offer up $5,000 to the winner. Also on the Port's racing slate Saturday are the 410 sprint cars and the limited late models.

On Sunday, the late model series moves to Hagerstown’s full half-mile for the Stanley Schetrompf Memorial Race. A prize of $4,000 awaits the winner of this race, named in honor of the man who built the speedway back in the 1940s. The UMP modifieds will also compete.

The Appalachian Mountain event takes Monday evening off before heading out to Path Valley’s quarter-mile oval on Tuesday evening. The Path has $4000 on the line for the winner.

Wednesday evening is the last day off for the competitors before they move to the Bedford Fairgrounds half-mile for two days of racing. Thursday’s show at Bedford offers $4,000 to the winner, while Friday's race is $6,000 to win.

The Late Model Speedweek moves to Lincoln’s three-eighths mile on Saturday, June 17, for the next-to-last race of the series. This one pays $4,000 to win, and the 410 sprints are also on the program.

The Appalachian Mountain Speedweek series wraps up on Sunday, June 18, at the full half-mile Selinsgrove Speedway. The series finale offers $5,000 to the winner.

The series champion will take home $5,000.

More weekend racing: Williams Grove returns to racing on Friday evening with Fan Appreciation Night, with discounts for fans and two classes of sprint car racing on the slate. The 410 sprints go in a yellow Breeches event that offers $500 just to start the feature. The 358 sprints will be participating in leg three of the special “Summer Series.”

Bedford will race on Friday evening, but the late models get the night off for Speedweek activity at Clinton County. Instead, the USAC East Coast wingless 360 sprint cars and the modifieds will headline at Bedford.

Saturday’s show at Lincoln will be the Elijah Hawkins Memorial event for the sprint car racers. The Hawkins family will add to the 410 sprint car purse. The 358 sprints also compete that evening, and it’s expected that in addition to their regular show they will make up last week’s rained-out feature event.

Selinsgrove has the PASS 305 sprints, limited late models and roadrunners on the slate this week. Last week’s URC show was rained out.

Path Valley will race Saturday with the wingless super sportsman racers and micro sprints.

Sprint Speedweek Soon: The PA Sprint Car Speedweek presented by Red Robin will follow closely on the heels of the Appalachian Mountain event for the late models. The renowned series for sprint cars begins June 23 at Williams Grove and will host 10 races in 11 days.

This year’s Speedweek will be the highest-paying ever in the series-long history dating back to 1991. Four of this year’s events offer the standard $8,000 to win purse, while three more will pay $10,000 to win. One offers $10,092 to win, one $15,000and one $20000 to win. The series champion will take home $6,000.

Williams Grove starts the series on June 23 with $8,000 to win, while Lincoln’s Kevin Gobrecht Memorial Race will offer $10,092 on Saturday, June 24. BAPS Motor Speedway offers $8,000 Sunday, June 25, while Lincoln is right back with $8,000 to win Monday, June 26.

Grandview hosts Speedweek on Tuesday, June 27, with $10,000 to win the Greg Hodnett Cup. The series then moves south of the border for Hagerstown’s Wednesday, June 28, event that offers $8,000 to win.

Thursday will be a day off during this year’s Speedweek before things really heat up over the final weekend.

Friday, June 30, is the crown jewel of the series, as Williams Grove’s Mitch Smith Memorial will offer $20,000 to the winner. On Saturday, July 1, the series moves to Port Royal for the Greg Hodnett Classic, which offers $10,000 to win. Sunday, July 2, is Selinsgrove with $10,000 to win the Opperman/Bogar/Hentzilman Memorial race. PA Speedweek this year will wrap up Monday July 3, with Port Royal’s Keith Kauffman Classic, which pays $15,000 to the winner.

2023 J & S CLASSICS CENTRAL PA SPRINT CAR SERIES presented by HOSEHEADS

Listing: position, car number, driver, points, series wins

After 6/3

1. 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 634 7

2. 48 Danny Dietrich 606 1

3. 39M Anthony Macri 576 4

4. 23 Devon Borden 499 3

5. 19 Brent Marks 316 2

6. 99M Kyle Moody 300 1

7. 69K Lance Dewease 291 3

8. 44 Dylan Norris 262 1

9. 91 Kyle Reinhardt 236 1

10 2D Chase Dietz 218 2

11. 13 Justin Peck 203 1

12. 5 Dylan Cisney 198 1

13. 45 Jeff Halligan 193

14. 75/5 Tyler Ross 184

15. 5w Lucas Wolfe 159 1

16. 67 Justin Whittall 148

17. 26 Zeb Wise 144 1

18. 5e Brandon Rahmer 141

19. 11 T J Stutts 135

20. 1x Chad Trout 132

21. 55 Mike Wagner 128

22. 16 Matt Campbell 106

23 24 Rico Abreu 105 1

23. 49 Brad Sweet 105 1

25. 8 Billy Dietrich 104