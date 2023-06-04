Rahmer has successful weekend on local racing circuit

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Freddie Rahmer raced to his fifth Lincoln Speedway win of the season in Saturday’s Steve Smith Tribute race. The win was the most profitable thus far this season for Rahmer, who collected $10,119 for his win in the rain-shortened 35-lap feature.

Rahmer was scheduled to start fourth in the race but moved to second when the front row was called for a jump on the original start. Rahmer was well in front of the field when the first caution flew on Lap 23 as second- and fourth-place drivers York’s Chase Dietz and Spring Grove’s Tim Glatfelter tangled. That put Danny Dietrich behind Rahmer, who pulled away again.

As the race neared completion, Dietrich began gaining ground, but it all came to naught as he overshot the first turn on the final lap and flipped his racer. While the race was stopped, rain began falling and eventually the race was called complete.

The final rundown shows Rahmer the winner over York’s Cory Haas, with Hanover’s Dylan Norris, Tyler Ross — the race hard charger — and Billy Dietrich in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody, Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith, Brandon Rahmer, Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell and Thomasville’s Chad Trout. Dietrich, who was not injured in the crash was credited with 11th place, the last car on the lead lap.

The 358 sprint feature was rained out and will be made up soon, possibly this Saturday.

Rahmer wins at the Grove: Freddie Rahmer also won on Friday at Williams Grove collecting $5,500 for his victory in the 25-lap sprint car feature. At the Grove, he started ninth and took the lead from Cameron Smith on the 15th lap.

Danny Dietrich finished second, just .198 seconds behind Rahmer. Lucas Wolfe, Smith and Steve Buckwalter completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Billy Dietrich, T.J. Stutts, Moody, Norris and Devon Borden.

Alex Bright drove to the $5,000 win for the USAC East Coast wingless 360 sprint cars. Bright’s win in the Bill Gallagher Memorial Race, was his fourth consecutive win at the Grove over the past several seasons.

Chris Allen Jr. followed Bright to the line, with Briggs Danner turning in an eye-opening performance for third. Danner’s own mount was sidelined after heat race competition, and he drove Ed Aikin’s car in the 30-lap feature. Bright charged from the 20th and last-starting spot for third. Bruce Buckwalter Jr. and Steve Drevicki completed the top five.

Borden victorious at Port Royal: Devon Borden claimed his third overall win of the season with his victory in the 25-lap sprint car feature at Port Royal on Saturday. Borden’s $5,000 win came over T.J. Stutts, with Justin Whittall, Mike Wagner and Steve Buckwalter in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Dylan Cisney, Austin Bishop, Ryan Taylor, Kody Lehman and Tyler Bear.

York’s Rick Eckert got his first win of the season in the super late model feature. Eckert was trailed by Dylan Yoder, Dillon Stake, Trevor Feathers and Austin Berry.

Drew Young topped the PASS 305 sprint feature with Mike Melair, Seth Schonke, Etters’ Austin Reed and Doug Dodson in the top five.

Reinhardt earns season’s first win at BAPS: Kyle Reinhardt got his first win of the season on Thursday in the 410 sprint car feature at BAPS Motor Speedway. Reinhardt led all 30 laps of the Greg Hodnett Foundation race to earn the $5,000 first prize.

Reinhardt had to fend off challenges from Dylan Norris and Jeff Halligan, who both managed to get in front of the leader at points of the race. In the end, Norris crashed with just a lap remaining, setting up a mad last-lap scramble.

Halligan finished second with Freddie Rahmer coming from sixth to third on the final lap. Chad Trout was fourth with Kyle Moody edging Devon Borden for fifth at the line. Completing the top 10 were Lucas Wolfe, Billy Dietrich, Tyler Ross and Manchester’s Logan Rumsey.

Mike Enders led all the way for his first super sportsman win of the season in that 25-lap event. Tony Jackson, Kenny Edkin, Troy Rhome and Russ Mitten were in the top five, with Brogue’s Tyler Wolford, York Haven’s Dave Hollar, Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger, John Edkin and Devin Beidle in the top 10.

Saturday’s program at BAPS was rained out before all qualifying was completed.

Other regional racing: Tim Smith Jr was Bedford’s super late model winner Friday evening topping Spike Moore, Kyle Lee, Bryan Bernheisel, and Matt Sponagule.

Saturday at Path Valley, Hellam’s Adrian Shaffer won the 270cc micro sprint feature, and Jaxson Garman was the limited late model winner.

Hagerstown got rain Saturday before the features could be completed.

All Star series in Wisconsin: The All Star series competed against the IRA series in Wisconsin over the weekend with several local teams in competition.

Friday at Beaver Dam, Cory Eliason scored the win over Brent Marks, Rico Abreu, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri and Tyler Courtney. Lance Dewease finished seventh.

Saturday at Plymouth, Abreu was the winner over Marks, Chris Windom, Macri and Courtney. Dewease was sixth.

World of Outlaws in action: The World of Outlaws raced at River Cities, North Dakota, on Friday with David Gravel scoring the win over James McFadden, Brad Sweet, Carson Macedo and Hanover’s Logan Schuchart. Hanover’s Jacob Allen was seventh, and Brock Zearfoss was 11th.

Saturday at Ogilvie, Wisconsin, Macedo topped Schuchart for the win, with Donny Schatz, Giovanni Scelzi and McFadden in the top five. Zearfoss was eighth and Allen 12th.

Larson claims High Limits: Kyle Larson won last week’s High Limits series event at Tri City, IL. Larson was the winner over Rico Abreu, Cory Eliason, Anthony Macri and Sam Hafertepe Jr.

Western PA Speedweek held: The tracks in the Western part of the state held the Western PA Speedweek this week starting on Wednesday at Knox. Brandon Spithaler won there over Dan Kuriger, Etters’ Bradley Howard, George Hobaugh and Michael Bauer.

Thursday at Pittsburgh PA Motor Speedway, A.J. Flick was the winner over Dave Blaney, Ryan Smith, Dale Blaney and Brandon Matus.

Friday at Learnerville, Flick was again the winner with Dave Blaney, Dale Blaney, Zane Devault, and Ryan Smith in the top five. Brandon Rahmer finished seventh and Howard was 15th.

Saturday just over the border at Sharon, Ohio, Dave Blaney was the winner over Devault, Flick, Smith and Greg Wilson.