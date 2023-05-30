Dewease, Kreitz Jr. enjoy another milestone weekend at Williams Grove

Bryan Householder

When Lance Dewease drove to victory Friday at Williams Grove, it added yet another chapter to an amazing team’s record-breaking story.

Dewease is the career win leader at Williams Grove; his victory Friday his 113th at the track. The win also marked Dewease’s 45th career triumph against the All Star Circuit of Champions, and his 10th in the series at Williams Grove.

But it was the team’s win mark that set the record on this night. The win was the 93rd Williams Grove win for car owner Donnie Kreitz Jr.; that number now puts Kreitz alone at the top of the car owner win list at the Grove. Kreitz moved ahead of legendary car owner Al Hamilton for those honors.

Kreitz himself drove to 61 of those 93 wins at the Grove, with Dewease accounting for the remaining wins.

All this happened on Friday night when the team was without its equally legendary chief mechanic, Davey Brown. Brown, who is now in his late 80s and has been a winner in each of the last 70 years as either a mechanic or engine builder, was feeling under the weather Friday.

Dewease later claimed his 46th career All Star win on Sunday at Port Royal.

National Hall of Fame: If you get to the Midwest any time this year, it might be a great sideline to stop by the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame on the grounds of the Knoxville Speedway in Iowa. That’s because this year the Hall of Fame is featuring a Track Tribute to Williams Grove Speedway.

The Museum’s exhibit includes 10 cars from Williams Grove’s amazing history. Also included are videos and an educational touch screen feature on the history of the Grove.

The cars on display are some very legendary racers indeed. One is the John Gerber No. 15, which was a sister car to the No. 14 that Tommy Hinnershitz drove to victory in the first feature event ever held at the Grove back in 1939. Also included is Ted Horn’s “Baby” that was a multi-time Grove winner in the 1940s. Hinnershitz’s own Miracle Power No. 2 represents a Grove winner from the 1950s.

Other featured cars include an early Smokey Snellbaker-driven Roy Morral No. 880 from the early 1970s, along with the Bogar No. 99 driven in the same era by Jan Opperman; the late-1970s Boop’s Aluminum No. 1 driven by Lynn Paxton; Van May’s recently restored “1 of 1" No. 69 that May built in the mid-1970s and drove to the 1977 Williams Grove National Open win; the Weikert’s Livestock No. 29 driven in the 55-win 1985 season by Doug Wolfgang; the Joe Harz No. 88H driven by Fred Rahmer; and the Beam No. 88 driven by Todd Shaffer.

Coming up: BAPS Motor Speedway will kick off this weekend’s racing with a Thursday evening 410 sprint car show. The Hoseheads.com Greg Hodnett Foundation race will also include the super sportsman racers.

BAPS returns on Saturday with 270cc micro sprints, Legends, Classic Cars, extreme stocks, street stocks and scramble cars.

School’s Out Night at Williams Grove on Friday will feature the 410 sprint cars along with the Bill Gallagher Memorial Race for the USAC East Coast wingless 360 sprint cars. Gallagher was a longtime car owner who was very active in the founding of the USAC East Coast series.

The Bedford Fairgrounds features the super late models Friday along with modifieds and several other classes.

The 305 sprints headline at Clinton County on Friday.

Lincoln offers one of its biggest 410 sprint car races of the season Saturday with the Steve Smith Tribute Race. Run under the PA Speedweek format, the event will offer the winner $10,119. Smith won 150 sprint car races at Lincoln and two more in the super late models. The 358 sprints also compete.

Port Royal’s Saturday slate includes the 410 sprints, super late models and PASS 305 sprints.

Selinsgrove is scheduled for the URC 360 sprints and limited late models on Saturday.

Hagerstown will present the 76th Anniversary Special Saturday with the late model sportsmen, crate late models, semi lates and pure stocks.

Limited late models are part of Path Valley’s Saturday show.

2023 J & S CLASSICS CENTRAL PA SPRINT CAR SERIES presented by HOSEHEADS

Listing: position, car number, driver, points, series wins

After 5/28

1. 39M Anthony Macri 576 4

2. 48 Danny Dietrich 571 1

3. 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 504 5

4. 23 Devon Borden 421 2

5. 19 Brent Marks 316 2

6. 69K Lance Dewease 291 3

7. 99m Kyle Moody 248 1

8. 44 Dylan Norris 220 1

9. 2D Chase Dietz 218 2

10. 13 Justin Peck 203 1

11. 91 Kyle Reinhardt 186

12. 5 Dylan Cisney 180 1

13. 45 Jeff Halligan 158

14. 75/5 Tyler Ross 147

15. 26 Zeb Wise 144 1

16. 5e Brandon Rahmer 127

17. 67 Justin Whittall 118

18. 5w Lucas Wolfe 113 1

19 24 Rico Abreu 105 1

19. 49 Brad Sweet 105 1

21. 55 Mike Wagner 103

22. 1x Chad Trout 97

23. 16 Matt Campbell 94

24. 12 Blane Heimbach 85 1

25. 11 T J Stutts 84