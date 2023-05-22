Local racetracks primed for busy Memorial Day weekend

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

The Memorial Day holiday weekend is usually a big one on the local racing circuit, and this year is no different. Plenty of racing action is planned, highlighted by a visit from the All Star Circuit of Champions sprint cars.

The All Stars venture to Williams Grove on Friday for a standalone show of sprint car racing. After their visit to the Grove on Friday, the All Stars move on to Port Royal for the two-day Bob Weikert Memorial races.

The event at the Port is held each year in honor of the memory of one of this area’s most colorful and productive car owners. The famed Weikert’s Livestock No. 29 Beefmobiles were a longtime staple in this area and across all of sprint car racing.

Weikert fielded cars for some of the area’s top racers for many years, and earned wins and championships at most of the country’s biggest races. His family joins the Port Royal Staff each year to promote the Bob Weikert memorial races at the Port.

Weekend results:Hanover's Dylan Norris earns season’s first victory at Lincoln

Sunday:Marks takes BAPS thriller for third win of season

Saturday’s races include the All Stars and the PASS 305 sprint cars. Saturday’s All Star winner takes home $10,000. But that’s just the beginning. Sunday is even bigger.

Sunday’s All Star event at the Port pays $29,000 to the winner. Of course, that number is because Weikert’s cars always carried the number 29. Also on Sunday’s program are the wingless super sportsman racers.

The 410 sprints also race at Lincoln on Saturday in a special program honoring one of the track’s former promoters. The Bob Leiby Memorial Race will also include a return to Lincoln by the super late models and the ARDC midgets.

Bob Leiby and his brother Don Leiby started as fans at Silver Spring, but eventually moved into race car sponsorship. They also took on promotional duties as the years passed, first as part of a team at Williams Grove and then at Lincoln. Bob Leiby also promoted for a while at Selinsgrove.

MORE:York-Adams League coaches select 2023 boys' lacrosse all-stars

MORE:Two Littlestown girls' basketball seniors earn Gretchen Wolf Swartz scholarships

Other action around the area includes the Turk Burkett Memorial race for the super late models at Bedrord on Friday evening. Burkett was a big winner in super late model racing for many years. Bedford also races Sunday with the late model sportsmen and the 305 sprints.

The limited late models are part of Friday’s program at Clinton County.

On Saturday, BAPS Motor Speedway has a big night planned. It’s Hall of Fame night for the classes that race there regularly — the super sportsmen, limited late models and street stocks. On the track, the 358 sprints return to BAPS for the Dirty Deeds 30. The super sportsmen, limited late models and extreme stocks also race.

Path Valley hosts the wingless super sportsmen Saturday along with a nationals event for the 270cc micro sprints.

Hagerstown’s Saturday show includes the late model sportsmen, crate late models, semi lates and pure stocks.

Late Model Speedweek soon: Super late model fans will want to mark their calendars as the reborn Appalachian Mountain Super Late Model Speedweek will be coming up in just a few weeks.

After falling by the wayside for a few years, late model racer and builder Jim Bernheisel has taken over the series and will be bringing it back in mid-June. The series will host eight races over 10 days.

Things start at Clinton County on Friday, June 9. Port Royal follows the next day, with Hagerstown racing that Sunday.

Monday is a day off, then racing resumes Tuesday, June 13, at Path Valley. Wednesday is another off day before Bedford comes back with two days of racing on Thursday, June 15, and Friday, June 16. Then it’s on to Lincoln Saturday and Selinsgrove on Sudnay to wrap things up.

The Friday show at Bedford pays $6,000 to win. Port Royal and Selinsgrove offer $5,000 to the winners. The remaining races all offer $4,000 to the winners.

2023 J & S CLASSICS CENTRAL PA SPRINT CAR SERIES presented by HOSEHEADS

Listing: position, car number, driver, points, series wins

After 5/21

1. 48 Danny Dietrich 501 1

2. 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 454 4

3. 39m Anthony Macri 431 3

4. 23 Devon Borden 362 2

5. 19 Brent Marks 260 2

6. 99m Kyle Moody 228 1

7. 2D Chase Dietz 218 2

8. 13 Justin Peck 203 1

9. 5 Dylan Cisney 180 1

10. 44 Dylan Norris 167 1

11. 69k Lance Dewease 166 1

12. 91 Kyle Reinhardt 151

13. 75/5 Tyler Ross 133

14. 45 Jeff Halligan 128

15. 5w Lucas Wolfe 113 1

16 24 Rico Abreu 105 1

16. 49 Brad Sweet 105 1

18. 5e Brandon Rahmer 102

19. 67 Justin Whittall 92

20. 1x Chad Trout 87

21. 11 T J Stutts 84

22. 26 Zeb Wise 80 1

23. 39 Troy Wagaman Jr 77

24. 16 Matt Campbell 76

25. 12 Blane Heimbach 75 1