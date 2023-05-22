Marks takes Sunday BAPS thriller for third win of season

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Brent Marks won a thriller at BAPS Motor Speedway on Sunday evening. Marks’ third overall win of the season was worth $5,000.

Marks started the 30-lap 410 sprint car feature from the pole position, but that didn’t mean the win came easy. He constantly had to fend off challenges from fellow front-row starter Anthony Macri, of Dillsburg, and third-place starter Danny Dietrich. In fact, Dietrich was once able to slip by and was credited with leading the 21st lap.

After that, however, Marks regained the lead, while Dietrich and Macri continued to swap second place. In the end, it was Marks over Macri and Dietrich.

Seventh starter Freddie Rahmer finished fourth, with Devon Borden completing the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Mark Smith, Hanover’s Dylan Norris, Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody, Kyle Reinhardt and Jeff Halligan.

All Stars: The All Stars' weekend in New York state continued Sunday at Weedsport, with Cory Elliason taking the win over Zeb Wise. Tyler Courtney, Scott Thiel and early leader Matt Farnham completed the top five. Lucas Wolfe was credited with 17th.