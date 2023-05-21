Hanover's Dylan Norris earns season’s first victory at Lincoln

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

The weekend racing slate was once again affected by rain, but several local tracks did manage to get their events in.

At Lincoln Speedway, Hanover’s Dylan Norris drove to his first win of the season in the 30-lap 410 sprint car feature. Norris’ win, worth $4,000, came one week shy of a year after his only other Lincoln 410 victory.

Lincoln’s program followed a nearly three-hour rain delay. Other tracks were washed out. Racing events at Port Royal, Hagerstown and Path Valley were either canceled or postponed because of Saturday’s weather.

In Saturday’s feature, Norris started sixth and took over the top spot with a 13th lap pass of York’s Brett Strickler, who had led until then from the pole position. Strickler was still running second when contact with Cole Young on the 18th lap sent him flipping. While uninjured, Strickler was finished for the night. Young finished second with Dillsburg’s Chris Arnold third. Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri and Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Freddie Rahmer, York’s Chase Dietz, Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell, York’s Cory Haas and Thomasville’s Chad Trout.

Veteran second generation driver Chad Criswell scored his first win of the season in the 25-lap 358 sprint car Summer Series event. Criswell led the entire event from the pole position but had to be pushed to victory lane after suffering mechanical problems after taking the checkered flag. Some late race shuffling found Steve Owings finishing second with Doug Hammaker, David Holbrook and Kody Hartlaub in the top five. Completing the top 10 were Manchester’s Logan Rumsey, Wellsville’s Chris Frank, Nash Ely, Frankie Herr and Niki Young.

Rahmer wins at the Grove: Freddie Rahmer scored his first Williams Grove 410 sprint win of the season Friday. Rahmer’s area-leading fourth win overall for the season was worth $5,000.

Rahmer started third and took the top spot from Justin Peck on the third of 25 laps. Rahmer went on to score the win over Lance Dewease, with Peck, Brent Marks and Anthony Macri in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Danny Dietrich, Hanover’s Dylan Norris, Kyle Moody, Chase Dietz and Steve Buckwalter.

In the 20-lap feature for the 358 sprints, Doug Hammaker led all the way to pick up his first win of the season. Hammaker’s win came over Wellsville’s Chris Frank, with Zach Newlin in third. Derek Locke and Spring Grove’s Tim Glatfelter rounded out the top five. Completing the top 10 were Kody Hartlaub, Steve Owings, Scott Fisher, Jayden Wolf and Cody Fletcher.

Dellinger nabs win at BAPS: Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger got his first win of the season in Saturday’s super sportsman race at BAPS Motor Speedway. Dellinger bested Tony Jackson for the win, with Jay Fannasy, John Edkin and Kenny Edkin in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Troy Rhome, Mike Enders, Matt Ondek, Gene Eppley and Scott Grace.

Taylor Farling won the limited late model feature with Shawn Shoemaker, Travis Mease, DJ Mease and Dover’s Jed Latshaw following.

The Legends feature fell to Tanner Jones with Chris Transeau, Shawn Abney, Craley’s Bill Diehl and Logan Carbaugh in the top five.

Adam White was the 602 modified winner.

Spahr scores PASS 305 victory: Lewisberry’s Logan Spahr scored his fifth win of the season in the PASS 305 sprint car feature held at Selinsgrove on Saturday evening. Spahr’s win came over Ken Duke Jr., with Doug Dodson, Owen Dimm and Seth Schonke in the top five.

Devin Hart topped the limited late model feature, followed by Ryan Zook and Andrew Yoder.

Jake Jones was the roadrunner winner.

Jackson wins Bedford feature: Tony Jackson got his second win of the season in the wingless super sportsman feature held at the Bedrord Fairgrounds on Friday. Jackson’s win came over Trent Yoder, Cliff Brian Jr, Sam Leonard and Steve Wilbur.

Devion Weyandt was the late model sportsman winner.

Drevicki wins again: Steve Drevicki drove to his second USAC East Coast wingless 360 sprint car win in a week, with a victory at Clinton County on Friday evening. Following Drevicki were Ed Aikin, JT Ferry, Alex Bright and Briggs Danner.

Weller victorious at Big Diamond: Josh Weller won Friday’s URC 360 sprint car feature at Big Diamond. Weller’s win came over Tyler Reeser, Reese Nowotarski, Tyler Walton and Robbie Stillwaggon.

Schatz sweeps World of Outlaws weekend: Ten time World of Outlaws champion Donny Schatz swept the series’ Ohio weekend with wins Friday at Attica and Saturday at Sharon. Those wins were Schatz’s first of the season.

Friday’s race saw Schatz victorious over Rico Abreu, Carson Macedo, Sheldon Haudenschild and David Gravel. Hanover’s Logan Schuchart was seventh, Brock Zearfoss 13th and Hanover’s Jacob Allen 16th.

Saturday’s win at Sharon came over Gravel, Haudenschild, Macedo and Abreu. Schuchart was sixth, Danny Dietrich ninth, Allen 14th, Zearfoss 15th and Dylan Cisney 21st.

Mixed bag for All Star series: The All Star series raced Friday at the Outlaw Speedway in New York State but were rained out Saturday at Fonda.

Friday’s race fell to Zeb Wise, with Parker Price Miller, Tim Shaffer, Tyler Courtney and Paulie Colagiovani in the top five. Lucas Wolfe finished 10th.

Other action: Brian Brown was the winner at Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday, moving into second place all time on the track’s win list. The win was his 61st career win there.

Lernerville was rained out Friday.