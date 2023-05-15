Macri adds Sunday Selinsgrove win to memorable week

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Dillsburg's Anthony Macri drove to his second consecutive win in Selinsgrove's Ray Tilley Classic on Sunday evening. Macri's win was worth $5000.

Macri started from the pole position and led all 25 laps to dominate the race, although a late race caution flag did allow second place finisher Danny Dietrich to mount a late race charge.

Rico Abreu finished third, with Tyler Ross and Justin Whittall in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Dylan Cisney, race hard charger Devon Borden, Michael Walter II, Austin Bishop and Jason Shultz.

In addition to defending his event title, Macri also won for the second time this week. He made a last-lap charge to win Lincoln's Gettysburg Clash against a World of Outlaws field on Wednesday night. Macri collected $10,000 for that victory.

In the 25-lap super late model feature, Dover's Coleby Frye raced to his second win in as many races at Selinsgrove. Frye took the top spot from second-place finisher Austin Berry in heavy lapped traffic just before the mid-point of the race. Dylan Yoder, Brett Schadel and York's Rick Eckert completed the top five.