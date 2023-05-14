Sweet wins World of Outlaws event at Williams Grove

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Williams Grove hosted the World of Outlaws sprint cars for the Morgan Cup over the weekend but only got in the first day of the two-day show. Saturday’s racing program was rained out.

On Friday Outlaw champion Brad Sweet led all 25 laps of the feature to score the $10,000 victory. For Sweet it was his second career win at the Grove, after going more than 50 races there before scoring his first.

Sweet earned the pole position for the feature by winning the dash and then led all the way while his rival battled for the remaining spots in the field. In the end it was Brent Marks scoring his second runner-up finish of the week with the Outlaws, while Donny Schatz was third. Rico Abreu and Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri completed the top five. Rounding out the top10 were David Gravel, Lance Dewease, Justin Peck, Carson Macedo and Hanover’s Logan Schuchart. Freddie Rahmer was the race hard-charger, finishing 12th after starting 21st.

Shultz , Lee win in Bedford: Friday at the Bedford Fairgrounds, Jason Shultz raced to the win in the URC 360 sprint car feature. Shultz’ victory came over Derek Locke, with Josh Weller, Reese Nowatarski and Adam Carberry in the top five.

Bedford’s super late model feature went to Kyle Lee, with Chuck Clise, Jeff Rine, Matt Sponagle and Justin Weaver in the top five.

Smith claims 358 feature: Path Valley did race Saturday. Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith won the 358 sprint car feature. The PASS 305 sprints again fell to Lewisberry’s Logan Spahr, and the wingless super sportsman race was won by Derek Sheaffer.

Drivers claim All Star victories: The All Star sprint car series raced at Jacksonville, Illinios, on Friday with Hunter Scheurenberg scoring the win over Chris Windom, Aaron Reutzel, Tyler Courtney and JJ Hickle.

Saturday at Wilmot, Wisconsin, Courtney was the winner over Windom, Schuerenberg, Scotty Theil and Tim Shaffer.

Other action: Steven Drevicki was the USAC East Coast 360 wingless sprint winner at Grandview on Saturday.

Danny Kuriger won Friday’s sprint car feature at Lernerville in western Pa., while veteran Dave Blaney bested Dylan Cisney and AJ Flick at Sharon, Ohio, on Saturday.