Macri rallies for thrilling victory in Outlaw race at Lincoln

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri pulled out all the stops on the final turn to pick up the victory in Lincoln’s Gettysburg Clash Wednesday evening. Macri picked up $10,000 for his victory over the World of Outlaws.

Brent Marks started from the pole position and appeared headed for the win in the 35-lap feature event. As the race entered it’s closing stages, Macri, who had started fourth, began to close in lapped traffic. A caution flag with six laps remaining cleared the track ahead of the leaders, and Marks continued to hold sway.

Then on the final turn Macri made a bold outside move to pull even with the leader, edging ahead just before the finish line to win by just .177 seconds.

Marks had to settle for second, with David Gravel third. Danny Dietrich and Brad Sweet completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Spencer Bayston, Thomasville’s Chad Trout, Justin Peck, Giovanni Scelzi and Brandon Rahmer.

The Outlaws will remain in the area this weekend with races at Williams Grove on Friday and Saturday evenings.

