Rahmer pulls away for wire-to-wire win at Lincoln

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Freddie Rahmer raced to his area-leading third win of the season Saturday evening at Lincoln Speedway.

Rahmer’s win in the 35-lap Guise/Little Memorial Fallen Firefighter’s Night event was worth $5,000.

Rahmer started from the pole position in the sprint car feature and led every lap on his way to the victory. In fact, Rahmer just drove away from his competition, winning by nearly 10 seconds. Hanover’s Dyaln Norris fended of numerous challengers, to edge Danny Dietrich for second spot, with Dietrich Hanover’s Troy Wagaman, and Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were York’s Cory Haas, Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell, Spring Grove’s Brandon Glatfelter, Brandon Rahmer, and Kyle Reinhardt.

Billy Dietrich was the only driver among the top six who drew for the top starting spots to accept the last row challenge. Dietrich got $2,500 for making the move then charged through the field to finish 14th, earning the hard charger and bumping up his evening’s earnings to nearly $3,500.

In the 20-lap 358 sprint car feature, Kody Hartlaub raced to his second win in as many races for those cars at Lincoln this season. Hartlaub grabbed the lead on the first lap from his outside front row starting spot and held the top spot for all 20 laps despite heavy pressure at times during the event. In the end, Doug Hammaker was challenging right to the checkered flag. Hammaker finished second, with Niki Young, Jaremi Hanson and Cody Phillips in the top five. Completing the top 10 were David Holbrook, Nash Ely, Steve Owings, hard charger Cody Fletcher and Frankie Herr.

Heimbach victorious at Port Royal: Blane Heimbach made some late race moves to take his first win of the season in Port Royal’s 25-lap sprint car feature Saturday. Heimbach earned $5,000 for his victory.

Following Heimbach at the finish was Devon Borden, with Jeff Halligan, early leader Steve Buckwalter and Dylan Cisney in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were TJ Stutts, Austin Bishop, Logan Wagner, Derek Locke, and Michael Walter II.

Michael Norris raced to victory in the super late model feature with Mason Zeigler finishing second. York’s Rick Eckert, Hayes Mattern and Jeff Rine completed the top five.

Lewisberry’s Logan Spahr raced to his third win of the season in the PASS 305 sprint feature event. Spahr’s win came over Drew Young, with Christian Rumsey, Roger Irvine, and Kenny Heffner in the top five.

Dietz wins again: York’s Chase Dietz claimed his second win of the season in Williams Grove’s Outlaw Tune Up on Friday evening. Dietz took home $5500 for his victory.

Dietz chased Hanover’s Dylan Norris for the first 13 of 25 laps, until Norris tagged a slowing racer and spun out. From that point, Dietz held sway over second place finisher Freddie Rahmer. Danny Dietrich finished third, with Jeff Halligan and TJ Stutts in the top five. Completing the top 10 were Tyler Ross, Thomasville’s Chad Trout, Justin Whittall, Brandon Rahmer and Kyle Reinhardt.

Defending track champion Derek Locke pulled off a last-turn pass to pick up the 358 sprint car victory. Second year 358 competitor Nash Ely had led from the opening lap until Locke got by off that last turn. Ely finished second with Kody Hartlaub, Doug Hammker and Steve Owings in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Chad Criswell, Justin Foster, Kyle Keen, Frankie Herr and Jayden Wolf.

Fannasy nabs winged super sportsman win: The winged super sportsman racers made a visit to Selinsgrove on Saturday, and it was Jay Fannasy taking home his first win of the season. Fannasy bested John Edkin for the win, with Tony Jackson in third. Matt Ondek, who led the first four laps before yielding to Fannasy finished fourth, and Kenny Edkin came from last in a borrowed car to round out the top five. Completing the top 10 were Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger, Mike Enders, Wellsville’s Scott Geesey, Brogue’s Tyler Wolford and Luke Deatrick.

Dover’s Coleby Frye got his first win of the season in the super late model feature. Frye’s win came over Dylan Yoder, with Dan Stone, Andrew Yoder and Dover’s Deshawn Gingerich in the top five.

Moser wins at Path Valley: York Haven’s Jake Moser drove to victory in the limited late model feature at Path Valley on Saturday evening. Moser’s win came over Sean Merkel, with Michael Walls, Randy Burkholder and Devin Frey in the top five.

Zeigler earns super late model win: Mason Zeigler picked up the win in Bedford’s Billy Winn Classic for the super late models Friday. Zeigler’s win came over Kyle Lee, Gregg Satterlee, Jeff Rine and Matt Cosner.

All Star sprints in Ohio: The All Star sprints opened the weekend of Ohio racing with NASCAR star Kyle Larson taking the win at Atomic Speedway. Larson scored the victory over Tyler Courtney, with Rico Abreu, Parker Price Miller and Cale Thomas in the top five. Brent Marks finished sixth and Lance Dewease was the race hard charger finishing eighth after starting in the back.

Schuchart picks up World of Outlaws win: The Ohio swing continued with the World of Outlaws in a two day show at Eldora on Friday and Saturday.

Hanover’s Logan Schuchart picked up the big win on Friday besting Abreu, Donny Schatz, Brad Sweet and David Gravel for the win. Hanover’s Jacob Allen was seventh, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri 11th, Brock Zearfoss 12th and Marks 19th.

Saturday at Eldora, Abreu took the win over Schatz, Gravel, Brian Brown and Justin Peck. Allen was sixth, Macri 15th, Marks 17th, Dewease 18th, Zearfoss 20th and Schuchart 24th.

Other racing: Brandon Spithaler ruled western Pennsylvania over the weekend, winning at Lernerville on Friday and Mercer on Saturday.

Brian Carber won the MASS 305 sprint feature at New Egypt, New Jersey, on Saturday.

Carmen Perigo Jr continued his winning ways with the BOSS sprints earning the Saturday victory at Wayne County, Ohio.

Arron Reutzel won both the 410 and 360 sprint features at Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday.