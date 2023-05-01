Dillsburg's Macri making mark on High Limits Sprint Car Series

Bryan Householder

Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri won the High Limits Sprint Car Series race last Tuesday at the 34 Raceway in Iowa. Macri’s win came in the second of 12 races planned for the new series this season.

High Limits was the brainchild of former NASCAR champion Kyle Larson and his brother-in-law, World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet. The series will run 12 high-paying midweek races during the season.

The first race of the year was won by Giovanni Scelzi at Lakeside, Kansas. The series will race again this Tuesday at Kokomo, Indiana. Later in the season, the series will visit both Grandview and Bridgeport, N.J.

Macri’s win came over Zeb Wise, with Larson, Brent Marks and Tyler Courtney in the top five. Local racers Danny Dietrich and Brock Zearfoss also both made the feature last week. The High Limits field also included NASCAR drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Alex Bowman, as well as former Cup Series star Kasey Kahne.

Larson and Courtney currently share the series point lead by one point over Macri.

Fish Fry: One of the biggest fund raisers each year for the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing is the annual Gary Wolford Memorial Fish Fry and Silver Spring Speedway Reunion. The event will be held this Sunday on the EMMR’s Latimore Valley Fairgrounds.

Many years ago, when Wolford was in the midst of his Hall of Fame career in the super sportsman division, he set aside a day each season to invite his friends to his Brogue home for a gathering and fish fry.

Wolford, the all-time career win leader in the super sportsman cars, started small, but eventually the event became so big he couldn’t host all those people. That’s when he turned the event over to the EMMR and began helping to raise funds for the museum.

Over the years, this event has become a very big deal. It all happens again on Sunday.

Coming up: After a weekend that was almost a complete wash out, the local ovals will give it another shot this week.

Plenty of action dots the weekend racing schedule, with action starting Friday evening at Williams Grove Speedway. Williams Grove will prep for the upcoming World of Outlaws events with an Outlaw Tune Up for the 410 sprint cars. The Outlaws' qualifying format will be in place to give local drivers an idea of what to expect the following weekend. The 358 sprints also race on Friday at the Grove.

Other Friday action includes the Billy Winn memorial event for the super late models at Bedford. Winn, one of the early-1900s competitors, was a winner at Bedford in that time. The race pays $8,700 to the winner.

Also in action Friday is Clinton County, where the limited late models highlight the show. York County driver Matt Adams is Clinton County’s most recent limited late model winner.

On Saturday, Lincoln is set to host the annual Giuse/Little Memorial Fallen Firefighters Night for the 410 sprint cars. The 358 sprints will also compete.

Port Royal’s Saturday show will include the 410 sprints, super late models and the PASS 305 sprints.

BAPS Motor Speedway gives the four-wheelers a night off to host the AMA Motorcycles on Saturday evening.

Limited late models, Central PA Legends and micro sprints headline at Bedford on Saturday.

Selinsgrove returns to action Saturday with the super late models, winged super sportsman and the roadrunners.

Hagerstown will host the late model sportsmen, crate late models, semi-lates and pure stocks on Saturday.

Outlaws on deck: The Williams Grove Outlaw Tune Up sets the stage for the World of Outlaws to visit the area during the second week of May. The Outlaws visit Lincoln for the second time this season on Wednesday, May 10. Earlier this season, the popular Rico Abreu won an Outlaw race at Lincoln.

The Outlaws then move to Williams Grove on Friday and Saturday of that weekend. Williams Grove’s earlier Outlaw race this season was rained out.