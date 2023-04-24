Dietrich earns first win of local racing season at Selinsgrove

Bryan Householder

Danny Dietrich finally got his first win of the local racing season Sunday evening at Selinsgrove. Dietrich collected $5,000 for his victory in the thrilling non-stop, 25-lap sprint car feature.

Defending track champion Blane Heimbach grabbed the early lead from the pole position. Heimbach led for four laps before fellow front-row starter Dylan Cisney took over the top spot. While Cisney was leading Dietrich had worked his way forward from the fourth starting spot and began to challenge, but it wasn’t until the one to go flag was waving that Dietrich was able to make the pass for the lead.

In the end, Dietrich was the winner over Cisney, with Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri third after starting sixth. Heimbach was fourth, followed by 13th starter Devon Borden in fifth. Rounding out the top 10 were Jeff Halligan, Freddie Rahmer, Tyler Ross, Jason Shultz, and Kyle Reinhardt.

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver David Stremme won the IMCA modified feature.

