Marks nabs win at Williams Grove ahead of Saturday’s washout

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

The weather has been unkind to local racing all season, and this weekend was no different.

All of the Saturday racing slate in the region was again washed out. Racing was cancelled at Lincoln, BAPS Motor Speedway, Port Royal, Selinsgrove, Path Valley and Hagerstown. Unsettled weather also claimed the World of Outlaws sprint car weekend at Knoxville, Iowa.

Marks races to win at Grove: Brent Marks raced to his first local victory of the season on Friday evening at Williams Grove. Marks, who had won an All Star event at Attica, Ohio, earlier in the season, collected $8,000 for his victory in Friday’s Tommy Classic at the Grove.

Marks started second in the 30-lap event named in honor of early racing star Tommy Hinnershitz. At the start, polesitter Justin Peck took the lead with Marks close behind. Eventually Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri worked his way past Marks for second and set his sights on leader Peck. Then on the 21st lap everything changed. Peck came to a halt with smoke pouring from his racer. On the restart, Marks was able to get past Macri, who actually was never credited with leading a lap of the race.

From that point, all the action was for second place, as Marks drove away to the win. Danny Dietrich took the second spot and had to fend off Lance Dewease, who ended up third. Macri and Kyle Reinhardt completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Dyaln Cisney, York’s Chase Dietz, TJ Stutts, race hard-charger Freddie Rahmer (who started 18th) and Lucas Wolfe.

In the street stock 20-lap feature, Kody Sites picked up the victory. Brian Walls led the first four laps of the race before suffering a flat tire. Hanover’s Aaron Beard led the next two before Sites, who started fourth took command for the remainder of the event. York’s Sam Rial finished second and took the hard-charger award after advancing from the seventh starting spot. Beard, Bobby Meixsell and York’s Russ Shoop completed the top five.

Grube victorious in Bedford: York Haven’s Dave Grube won the 305 sprint car feature on Friday at the Bedford Fairgrounds. Grube’s win came over Dyaln Shatzer, with Mike Alleman, Kenny Heffner and Josh Spicer in the top five.

Daulton Bigler won the late model sportsman feature.

Flick, Perigo earn wins: Frequent local visitor AJ Flick opened the season at western Pennsylvania’s Lernerville Speedway with a win on Friday. Meanwhile out at the Ohio Valley Speedway, former local super sportsman standout Carmen Perigo Jr. won the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series wingless race.