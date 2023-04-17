Borden becomes second two-time winner of local racing season

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Devon Borden’s win Sunday at BAPS Motor Speedway makes him the second driver this year to win more than once on the local sprint car circuit. Borden had won earlier this season at Port Royal.

Now in his third year since coming east from his home in Washington state, just after his high school graduation, Borden currently leads the Central PA sprint car series standings. Borden drives for a team owned by former super sportsman racers John Stehman and Jim Shuttlesworth. Shuttlesworth is the team’s principal mechanic, a position he took midway through last season after having guided the team of another young racer, Anthony Macri, for several years.

Currently second in Central PA points is Freddie Rahmer, this season’s other two-time winner. Rahmer’s wins have both come at Lincoln thus far this season. Rahmer is actually tied for second with Danny Dietrich, who is still winless this season but has finished second three times already.

After losing the win to Borden a week ago at Port Royal, Lance Dewease got his first of the season last Friday night at Williams Grove. Dewease and the Kreitz team suffered several mechanical problems early in the season, but in their last two starts, they have finished second and first.

BRIGHT BRIGHT AT THE GROVE

Alex Bright has taken a liking to Williams Grove Speedway. The young racer has won the last three USAC East Coast wingless 360 sprint car features there. Bright also had a second-place finish with USAC’s 410 national tour sprint series at the Grove.

Prior to his time with the USAC sprints, Bright was a standout in midget competition, and he owns two Grove wins in those cars.

SPAHR OFF TO HOT START

Young Etters’ 305 sprint car driver Logan Spahr is off to a great start this season, winning both of the PASS 305 sprint car series events held thus far. Spahr opened the year with a win at Port Royal, then backed it up with a win at Williams Grove last Friday.

Spahr competes in a car owned by Wally Eshenaur, who is the son of former sprint car driver Craig Eshenaur. The car greatly resembles the Eshenaur Fuels No. 5 that Craig Eshenaur once drove.

THIS WEEKEND

This weekend will feature some big early-season races for the sprint cars and plenty of other action as well. Things kick off Friday at Williams Grove for the Tommy Hinnershitz Classic. The 410 sprint cars will vie for $8,000 to win.

This event honors the legendary Tommy Hinnershitz, who won the first feature ever held at Williams Grove back in May of 1939. A multi-time champion of the AAA and USAC circuits that were then the top tour class of sprint car racing, Hinnershitz is credited with 103 victories in a time when sprint cars not only didn’t have wings, but also didn’t even have roll cages. Hinnershitz retired after the 1960 racing season.

Bedford is also in action Friday with the 305 sprint cars joining the late model sportsman and the modifieds.

On Saturday, Lincoln hosts Gene Latta Ford night with the sprint cars and the Central PA Legends series cars in action. Saturday will also be York County Racing Club night at Lincoln with a discount for card-carrying members of the YCRC.

Port Royal hosts a Spring Spectacular for the sprint cars Saturday with the winner taking home $10,000. Also on the card are the super late models and the limited late models.

Saturday is Ladies Night at BAPS Motor Speedway with $5 admission for the ladies. The super sportsmen, limited late models and a demo derby are on tap.

Hagerstown hosts the 305 sprints, late model sportsmen, semi-lates and pure stocks Saturday, while the limited late models headline at Path Valley along with the micro sprints.

USAC’s East Coast 360 wingless sprints are at Bridgeport, N.J., Saturday.

Selinsgrove will return to action this weekend with a two-day show planned. On Saturday, the URC 360/358 sprint challenge will be joined by the PASS 305 sprints. On Sunday, the 410 sprints return to Selinsgrove along with the IMCA modifieds.

2023 J & S CLASSICS CENTRAL PA SPRINT CAR SERIES presented by HOSEHEADS

Listing: position, car number, driver, points, series wins

After 4/16

1. 23 Devon Borden 271 2

2. 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 248 2

2. 48 Danny Dietrich 248

4. 39M Anthony Macri 176 1

5. 99M Kyle Moody 160 1

6. 13 Justin Peck 145 1

7. 2D Chase Dietz 124 1

8. 5w Lucas Wolfe 103 1

9. 5 Dyaln Cisney 89 1

9. 91 Kyle Reinhardt 89

11. 69K Lance Dewease 85 1

12. 26 Zeb Wise 80 1

13. 75/5 Tyler Ross 76

14. 5e Brandon Rahmer 68

15. 19 Brent Marks 65

16. 67 Justin Whittall 58

17. 33 Gerard McIntyre Jr 54

18. 39 Troy Wagaman Jr 52

19. 24 Rico Abreu 50 1

19. 44 Dylan Norris 50

21. 16 Matt Campbell 46

22. 1x Chad Trout 45

22. 45 Jeff Halligan 45

22. 4 Zane Rudisill 45

25. 8/12 Billy Dietrich 40