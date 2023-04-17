Borden captures Sunday sprint car feature at BAPS

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Devon Borden added BAPS Motor Speedway to the list of local tracks he has mastered since moving east from Washington state. The now 20-year-old Borden won Sunday’s 30-lap 410 sprint car feature there in exciting style, collecting $5,000 for the victory.

Two consecutive red-flag crashes marred the start of the feature and altered the original starting lineup. Borden had been set for the pole position all along, but when the race finally went green, it was York’s Chase Dietz alongside him. Dietz grabbed the lead away at the start and led for 15 laps before Borden was able to reclaim first. Dietz wasn’t done, as he took the top spot back on the 22nd lap. The first caution flag of the race flew on the 24th lap, and on the restart Borden raced back in front and Dietz spun trying to regain the lead.

At that point, only 10 cars remained on the lead lap. Borden was home free from that point, but fans still had their eyes on several other racers. Freddie Rahmer and Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody had been swapping third place almost every lap, and that battle didn’t stop when it became for second place. In the end, Moody held the position, with Rahmer third.

The other driver fans were watching was Danny Dietrich. After being involved in both opening-lap incidents, Dietrich raced from the back of the field for fourth, ahead of Tyler Ross. Rounding out the top 10 were Kyle Reinhardt, Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr., Dietz, Gerard McIntyre Jr. and Billy Dietrich.

Joe Toth won the 602 modified feature over Brandon Watkins. Ryan Simmons, Adam White and Kevin Olenick completed the top five.