Moody races to victory at Lincoln Speedway

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody won Saturday’s sprint car feature at Lincoln Speedway. Moody’s fifth career Lincoln win was worth $4,000.

Michael Millard led the first five laps of the 30-lap feature from the pole position before fellow front-row starter Glenndon Forsythe, of York, took over the top spot. Moody, who started eighth, didn’t get by Forsythe until the 19th lap. He then had to fend off York’s Chase Dietz to win by .583 seconds. Billy Dietrich, Thomasville’s Chad Trout, and Danny Dietrich completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Tyler Ross, Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr, Forsythe, Brandon Rahmer and Spring Grove’s Tim Glatfelter.

Kody Hartlaub opened Lincoln’s 358 sprint season with his second career win there. Hartlaub started second and chased polesitter Frankie Herr for the first four laps before taking the lead, which he held through the rest of the 20-lap race. Herr finished second, with Doug Hammaker, Nash Ely and Steve Owings in the top five. Completing the top 10 were Niki Young, Cody Fletcher, York’s Brett Strickler, Hayden Miller and Wyatt Hinkle.

MORE:Elderly husband and wife found dead in their Hellam Twp. home

MORE:Rescuing ferrets was what this York County woman was 'supposed to do'

MORE:Local roundup: Northeastern boys' volleyball wins 4-set thriller over York Suburban

Borden victorious at Port Royal: Devon Borden raced to his first win of the season in Port Royal’s 25-lap sprint car feature Saturday. Borden collected $5,000 for his victory.

Borden grabbed the lead from Lance Dewease on the 16th lap and went on to score the win. Dewease was second, wtih Zeb Wise,Dylan Cisney and Mike Wagner in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Justin Whittall, Austin Bishop, Kyle Reinhardt, Gerard McIntyre Jr. and Michael Walter II.

Gregg Satterlee led all the way to win the super late model feature over Dillon Stake. York’s Rick Eckert was third followed by Hayes Mattern and Mason Zeigler.

Lewisberry’s Logan Spahr topped the PASS 305 sprint feature with Seth Schnoke, Ken Duke Jr., Dylan Schatzer and Zach Rhoads in the top five.

Wise wins thriller at Grove: Invader Zeb Wise won the thriller in Williams Grove’s opening sprint car race of the season Friday. Wise earned $5,000 for his first career Grove win, plus a $500 bonus from Eshenaur Fuels for a last-lap pass.

Freddie Rahmer led the first 19 laps of the 25-lap feature before he and Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri bumped wheels on the fourth turn. Both continued, but Wise slipped by to lead lap 20. Macri then passed Wise and led until Wise returned the favor on the final lap. Wise took the victory by .182 seconds over Macri, with Rahmer third. York’s Chase Dietz and Devon Borden completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Tyler Ross, T.J. Stutts, Brandon Rahmer, Kyle Reinhardt and Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody.

Cody Fletcher drove to victory in the 20-lap 358 sprint feature. The win was Fletcher’s first ever at the Grove and the first for the Fletcher family at the track since the mid 1980s. Fletcher took over the top spot from Kody Hartlaub on the 10th lap and then had to fend off defending track champion Derek Locke for the win. Hartlaub finished third with Borden and Steve Owings in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were early leader Chase Gutshall, Scott Fisher, Chad Criswell, Nash Ely and Doug Hammaker.

Merkel wins at BAPS: Sean Merkel won the limited late model feature at BAPS Motor Speedway on Saturday. Other winners included Adam White in the 602 modifieds, Seth Kearchner in the Legends, Brian Walls in the street stocks and Hunter Fulton in the extreme stocks.

Haudenschild nabs WoO win: Sheldon Haudenschild scored his first World of Outlaws win of the season Friday at the US36 Raceway in Osborn, Missouri. Following Haudenschild were Carson Macedo, Brad Sweet, Hanover’s Logan Schuchart and Brock Zearfoss. Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 13th.

Rico Abreu won Saturday’s race at I81 Speedway over new points leader Macedo. Abreu also won with the WoO earlier this season at Lincoln.

USAC East Coast event: The wingless 360 sprints of the USAC East Coast series were in Georgetown, Delaware, on Friday for their season opener, with Kenny Miller III taking the win over Kyle Spence, Joey Amentea, Briggs Danner and Steve Drevicki.