Weather still causing havoc early in local racing season

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Weather-related cancellations are still causing havoc on the local racing circuit.

With Bridgeport (N.J.) cancelling Sunday’s 410 sprint car show due to the lingering effects of the storms that passed through this area Saturday evening, only two shows got in the books again last weekend. Both of those shows made it because the tracks involved moved up their starting times by several hours.

Port Royal and Path Valley both ran afternoon shows on Saturday instead of evening shows. Several other tracks canceled early on Saturday, while both Lincoln and Hagerstown tried to get their shows in. In fact, Lincoln had cars on the track when the rain hit, although actual racing hadn’t started yet.

MORE:Weather cancels much of regional racing slate

With last weekend’s postponements, the local area has seen just eight of 18 scheduled sprint car shows completed. Lincoln has raced five times, while Port royal has raced twice and BAPS Motor Speedway once. Williams Grove has suffered four cancellations, Port Royal three, Lincoln two and now Bridgeport one.

Other classes have fared even worse. The winged super sportsmen have raced just once, as have the wingless super sportsmen and the 358 sprints. The super late models have just two races in the books, while the limited late models have raced four times in large part because Winchester (Va.) has moved its schedule around a lot.

Level playing field: On the 410 sprint car side of things, only one driver has more than one win in the local area this year. That driver is Freddie Rahmer, who won Lincoln’s opener and another race there a week later. Justin Peck, Dylan Cisney, Rico Abreu, York’s Chase Dietz, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri and most recently Lucas Wolfe all have single wins.

Ironically, it is winless Danny Dietrich who leads the J & S Classics Central PA Sprint Series standings. In the eight races run, Dietrich has finished second twice, third once, fourth twice and sixth once to go along with two DNFs.

Rahmer also has a third and two eighths on his totals this year. Peck, in third, has been a frequent local visitor thus far but did miss one week locally to race with the Outlaws in Florida. Peck has second, third, fifth and 10th-place finishes in addition to his win.

Macri and winless Devon Borden wrap up the top five locally so far this season. Macri has finishes of second, third, fifth and seventh to go with his win. Borden has been third twice, fourth once, sixth twice, and 10th once thus far.

Already this season, 40 drivers have scored top ten finishes to earn points in the overall series.

High school weekend roundup:Locals thrive at Herb Schmidt Relays

Boys' volleyball:Local teams hang tough at Northeastern's Bobcat Invitational

THIS WEEKEND

The schedule for this weekend’s local racing is a full one, with action starting on Friday evening. Williams Grove will try for the fifth time to kick off its racing season on Friday. Set for the Grove this week are the 410 sprint cars in a Yellow Breeches event and the 358 sprint cars in their first scheduled Grove appearance of the year.

Bedford hosts late models and late model sportsman on Friday, while the USAC East Coast wingless 360 sprints are set for action at Georgetown (Del.).

After losing last week’s show, Lincoln sets its sights on its sixth show of the season Saturday. The 410 sprints and 358 sprints make up the racing slate for this one. The kids will also get an Easter weekend treat as Lincoln has scheduled a pre-race Easter Egg Hunt, as well as Big Wheel races during the program.

Port Royal hosts the 410 sprints, super late models and PASS 305 sprints on its Saturday program. For the kids' Easter treat, the Port is offering a Candy Scramble.

BAPS Motor Speedway is also in action on Saturday with the limited late models, 602 crate sportsman modifieds, Central PA legends, street stocks and extreme stocks on the card for its third show of the season.

Selinsgrove will make another attempt at Saturday racing this week. On the slate are the super late models, limited late models and roadrunners.

Hagerstown’s Saturday show includes the late model sportsmen, semi-lates, pure stocks and classic cars.

Path Valley hosts the limited late models along with the micro sprints Saturday.

2023 J & S CLASSICS CENTRAL PA SPRINT CAR SERIES presented by HOSEHEADS

Listing: position, car number, driver, points, series wins

After 4/1

1. 48 Danny Dietrich 168

2. 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 158 2

3. 13 Justin Peck 145 1

4. 39M Anthony Macri 141 1

5. 23 Devon Borden 131

6. 5w Lucas Wolfe 91 1

7. 99M Kyle Moody 65

7. 19 Brent Marks 65

9. 2D Chase Dietz 50 1

9. 24 Rico Abreu 50 1

9. 5 Dylan Cisney 50 1

9. 44 Dylan Norris 50

13. 16 Matt Campbell 46

14. 45 Jeff Halligan 45

14. 4 Zane Rudisill 45

16. 5e Brandon Rahmer 42

17. 67 Justin Whittall 40

18. 49 Brad Sweet 35

18 9P Parker PriceMiller 35

20. 33 Gerard McIntyre Jr 30

20. 27S Alan Krimes 30

22. 39T Cameron Smith 26

23. 41 Carson Macedo 25

23. 11P Tim Wagaman II 25

25. 39 Troy Wagaman Jr 22