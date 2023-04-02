Weather cancels much of regional racing slate

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

The unsettled spring weather patterns again had a major effect on the local racing slate. Most local tracks again fell victim to rain and winds, while two that moved their starting times forward at the last minute were able to race.

Williams Grove on Friday, as well as Lincoln, BAPS, Selinsgrove, Hagerstown and Bridgeport were all rained out Saturday. Port Royal and Path Valley both raced Saturday.

Wolfe victorious at Port Royal: Lucas Wolfe claimed his first win of the season Saturday at Port Royal. Wolfe’s win in the 25-lap sprint car feature marked his first victory since April of 2021. The win was worth $5,000.

Jason Shultz led for most of the Port’s afternoon show but suffered a flat tire in the closing stages of the race. That set up a late-race move by Wolfe. Danny Dietrich led Wolfe to the restart, but Wolfe was able to claim the lead and race on to victory over Dietrich. Gerard McIntyre Jr. finished third, with Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri and Logan Wagner in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Devon Borden, A.J. Flick, Kody Lehman, Justin Whittall and Michael Walter II.

Teenager Drake Troutman claimed the super late model win, besting Dylan Yoder, with Gregg Satterlee, York’s Rick Eckert and Trevor Feathers in the top five.

The limited late model event went to Devin Hart over Shawn Shoemaker, Taylor Farlling, Trent Brenneman and Ryan Zook.

Perigo races to win at Path Valley: Craig Perigo opened the season for the wingless super sportsman racers with a win at Path Valley Saturday afternoon. Perigo’s win came over defending champion Derek Sheaffer, with Trent Yoder, Eric Walker and Sam Leonard in the top five.

New Jersey invader Tanner Jones kept his unbeaten streak alive with the Central PA Legends series cars, taking his third win in a many weeks in that feature at Path Valley. Jones has now won at BAPS, Lincoln and Path Valley. Logan Carbaugh finished second, with Shaun Abney, Wes Alleman and Seth Kearchner in the top five.

Rodney Westhafer topped the 600cc micro sprints and Kyle Hendershot was the 270 micro sprint winner. The thundercar feature was rained out.

World of Outlaws in Texas: The World of Outlaws sprint cars had a two-day show at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas, with Brad Sweet topping local racer Brent Marks for the win on Friday evening. Hanover’s Jacob Allen, David Gravel and Buddy Kofoid completed the top five. Hanover’s Logan Schuchart was sixth and Brock Zearfoss was 15th.

Saturday James McFadden was the Devil’s Bowl winner over Kofoid, with Caron Macedo, Gravel and Sweet in the top five. Marks was seventh, Schuchart 14th, Zearfoss 16th and Allen 22nd.

Smith claims victory: Local racer Mark Smith topped the USCS 360 sprint cars at Travelers Rest, South Carolina, on Friday evening.