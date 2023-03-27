Macri earns first win of season at BAPS

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri raced to his first win of the season on Sunday evening at BAPS Motor Speedway. Macri’s win in the 27-lap 410 sprint car feature was worth $5,000.

Macri started third in the feature event and chased pole-sitter Danny Dietrich for much of the race before slipping by for the lead on the 18th lap. Dietrich would drop from the event a few laps later. As the laps began to wind down in the race that was scheduled for 30 laps, a number of front running cars began to suffer flat tires. When 25 laps had been completed and another car suffered a flat tire, officials decided to cut the distance, announcing that there would be just two laps remaining when the race resumed.

At that point, Macri was leading and held on to the top spot those last two laps to best Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody for the win. Freddie Rahmer finished third with Jeff Halligan getting fourth from Kyle Reinhardt on the final lap. Following fifth-place Reinhardt were Devon Borden, Lucas Wolfe, Hanover’s Dylan Norris, Tyler Esh and Justin Peck.

In the 20-lap 358 sprint feature, the first for that class anywhere this season, Derek Locke led all the way from the pole position for the win. Steve owings finished second with Kyle Spence, Wellsville’s Chris Frank and York’s Brett Strickler in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Wyatt Hinkle, Kyle Keen, Cody Fletcher, Jake Eldreth, and Doug Hammaker.