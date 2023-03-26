Dietz earns wire-to-wire win at Lincoln Speedway

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Lincoln Speedway was the only track in the local area to brave the weather on Friday or Saturday this weekend. Racing was washed out at Williams Grove on Friday and at Port Royal, BAPS and Hagerstown on Saturday.

At Lincoln on Saturday, York’s Chase Dietz drove to his first win of the season, and the first with his newly formed family owned team. Dietz collected $5,000 for his victory in the 30-lap sprint car feature.

Dietz started from the pole position and led all the way for the win over Zane Rudisill, who challenged repeatedly. Justin Peck came from the 10th starting spot to claim third followed by Lucas Wolfe and Tyler Ross in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Hanover’s Dylan Norris, Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody, Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith, Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell and Brandon Rahmer.

In the 20-lap feature for the legends cars, Tanner Jones raced to the victory. It was the second win of the season on the local dirt tracks for the New Jersey driver who normally competes on asphalt. Jones started seventh and moved from third to first on the ninth lap. Seth Kearchner again followed Jones to the line. Stephen Wurtzer, Lincoln Kearchner and Travis Perry completed the top five.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Friday in Talledega, Alabama, Buddy Kofoid got the best of the World of Outlaws, winning over defending champion Brad Sweet. Spencer Bayston, David Gravel and Donny Schatz completed the top five. Brock Zearfoss finished 10th, with Hanover drivers Logan Schuchart and Jacob Allen 14th and 20th, respectively.

The Outlaws moved to Magnolia, Mississippi, on Saturday, where Sweet scored the victory over Gravel. Sheldon Haudenschild, Schatz and Carson Macedo completed the top five. Allen was seventh, Schuchart 10th and Zearfoss 14th.