Invader Rico Abreu wins headliner at Lincoln Speedway

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

The planned four-race World of Outlaws local swing ended up being a one-race show. With weather taking the races at Port Royal the previous weekend and Friday’s show at Williams Grove, it all boiled down to Lincoln on Saturday evening. In the end the race victory fell to neither an Outlaw or a local Posse member.

Instead, invading Rico Abreu drove to the $10,000 victory in Saturday’s 35-lap feature event. The first sprint car start of the season for the extremely popular Californian proved to be a big one.

Defending World of Outlaws point king Brad Sweet jumped into the early lead with defending Lincoln champ Freddie Rahmer in hot pursuit. It stayed that way until the ninth lap, when Rahmer caught the back of Sweet’s racer as the two raced through lapped traffic. Rahmer spun and Sweet continued on. Abreu, who started third, actually nipped Rahmer’s machine as he tried to avoid the incident.

After the restart, Abreu kept working at catching Sweet and finally motored by on the 23rd lap. From there on, it was all Abreu to the finish. At the checkers, Abreu held a nearly 2 second lead over Sweet. Teenager Devon Borden upheld the Posse honor in third, with Carson Macedo and Justin Peck completing the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Danny Dietrich, Hanover’s Logan Schuchart, race hard charger Giovanni Scelzi, who came from 21st for eighth, Brent Marks and David Gravel.

BAPS: BAPS Motor Speedway opened its season Saturday with Kenny Edkin picking up right where he left off with a win in the 25-lap super sportsman feature event. Edkin’s win came over Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger, with the winner’s brother John Edkin in third. Troy Rhome, who led the first lap before Edkin took over, finished fourth, and Luke Deitrick completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Brouge’s Tyler Wolford, Devin Beidel, Blake Brooks, Shane McConnell and Jay Fannasy.

Duane Howard took the win in the 30-lap feature for the visiting 358 modifieds. The win was the second of the season for Howard, who also won at Lincoln earlier this season. Frank Cozze finished second, with Craig Von Dohran, Lauden Reimert and Jared Umbenhaur in the top five.

Tanner Jones scored the win in the Legends feature event with Seth Kearchner, Logan Carbaugh, Stephen Wurtzer and Justin Wagaman in the top five.

Selinsgrove: Michael Maresca led all 30 laps to win the Short Track Super Series modified feature in Selinsgrove’s lid lifter on Saturday. Maresca kept Billy Pauch Jr. at bay for the entire distance, with Matt Stangle finishing third. Alex Payne and Danny Creeden completed the top five.

Joe Toth won the STSS Crate 602 modified feature.