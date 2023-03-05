Rahmer gets his second win of season at Lincoln Speedway

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

For The York Dispatch

Freddie Rahmer raced to his second win of the season on Saturday afternoon at Lincoln Speedway. Rahmer’s win in the 30-lap sprint car feature was worth $5,000 and marked his 26th career Lincoln win.

Second starter Danny Dietrich grabbed the lead from the polesitter, Dover’s Alan Krimes, on the opening lap of the race, and held the position over Krimes for much of the race. It wasn’t until the final 10 laps of the race that Rahmer, who had started 15th, entered the picture.

Rahmer first worked by Krimes for second and then tracked down Dietrich, taking the top spot as the two-to-go sign was displayed. While the two swapped the top spot twice more, Rahmer was scored in front at the line over the remaining laps and crossed the line 0.534 seconds ahead of Dietrich.

Krimes was third, with Hanover’s Tim Wagaman II and Thomasville’s Chad Trout completing the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Chris Windom, Brandon Rahmer, Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell, who had started from the 22nd position, Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr, and Spring Grove’s Tim Glatfelter.

Veteran racer Duane Howard raced to victory in the 30-lap 358 modified feature event. Howard started seventh as polesitter Mike Gular led the first eight laps of the race. Following a ninth lap restart, Billy Pauch Jr. took the lead as Gular slipped back to fourth. Gular worked his way back to regain the lead from Pauch on the 14th lap.

Meanwhile, Howard was coming forward and took the lead from Gular on the 21st. At the finish it was Howard over Gular, Rick Laubach, Louden Reimert and Pauch. Completing the top 10 were Jeff Strunk, Joe Funk, Kyle Weiss, Justin Grim and Mike Lisowski.

USCS: Local racers Davie Franek and mark Smith grabbed the top two spots in Friday’s USCS 360 sprint car feature at Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Following the lead duo were Dale Howard, Terry Gray and Matt Covington.

Port Royal: Dylan Cisney won the opening day feature for sprint cars at Port Royal on Sunday afternoon. Cisney, who is in fact the mayor of the town of Port Royal, earned $5,000 for the victory at his hometown track.

While Cisney started from the pole position, he only led the last lap of the race. Outside front row starter Jeff Halligan led the first 22 laps before yielding to invader Parker Price Miller, who led until the 24th lap. Cisney slipped by to lead Price Miller to the checkered flag. Dillsburg's Anthony Macri finished third, with Danny Dietrich and Halligan in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Mike Wagner, Justin Whittall, Freddie Rahmer, Jason Shultz and Devon Borden.

In the super late model feature, Dillon Stake led all 25 laps for the $4,000 victory. Ross Robinson finished second, followed by York's Rick Eckert, Hayes Mattern and Jeff Rine.