Lincoln Speedway's risk pays off to start local racing season

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Lincoln Speedway took a risk last week, and it paid off big-time.

When Lincoln’s management team looked at the long-range forecast for last week they noticed that Thursday was to have a high temperature in the mid-70s. They elected to move the season-opening Icebreaker race forward three days to Thursday evening.

Since the change only happened six days before the race, Lincoln was going out on a limb that fans and racers would respond to the weather forecast and come out to a night time race in February. The fans certainly responded.

Lincoln was blessed with a standing room-only crowd on Thursday evening. They also drew a field of 26 cars to vie for 24 starting spots. In the end, one car had troubles early and Lincoln elected to start the remaining 25 cars in the feature.

The night went off almost without a hitch. Only one caution flag was raised all night and the entire racing program was completed in just a little over an hour.

On Thursday, Lincoln told fans that they still planned to race on both Saturday and Sunday if the weather permitted. Saturday’s forecast never improved, and Lincoln canceled that show on Friday afternoon, but stuck with the Sunday program. Sunday was bright and sunny, but about 20 degrees colder than Thursday. Lincoln still had a very good crowd, although not nearly as large as Thursday’s. This time, there were 29 cars pitside.

In Thursday’s show, Freddie Rahmer picked up his second Lincoln opener in a row over Justin Peck. Peck came back to win on Sunday, while Rahmer finished eighth that day.

Joining Rahmer and Peck with finishes in the top 10 both days were Danny Dietrich and Devon Borden, who each had a third and a fourth. Dietrich was third Thursday with Borden fourth; they swapped those positions on Sunday. In fact, they swapped those positions several times in both races.

Brent Marks finished seventh on Thursday, but challenged Peck for the win Sunday finishing second. Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri had finishes of sixth and fifth.

Car owner John Trone also had two top-10 finishes but with two different drivers and cars. Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith gave Trone a ninth-place finish Thursday, but was involved in a tangle during the consolation race Sunday and didn’t make the feature. Trone’s other car, with Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr. driving, was 14th Thursday but finished 10th Sunday.

Thursday’s program had three heats and a feature. Sunday was the same, except that a consolation race was needed as well. The consy took three attempts to get going and there were a few other minor tangles during the day. Still the program was completed in under two hours.

Ironically, four drivers who finished in the top 10 Thursday had to run the consolation race Sunday, with three of the four making the show. Of the 26 cars that were at Lincoln on Thursday, 24 returned for Sunday. Five additional drivers joined the weekend field.

Among the driver changes over the winter months were Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell returning to his own family-owned car this season. Campbell had a fifth-place finish Thursday but brought out the final caution flag Sunday and was credited with an 18th-place finish.

Former track champ Alan Krimes, of Dover, was driving the Stewart Smith-owned car Thursday that he campaigned in the past at Williams Grove. The Krimes family car is parked right now, so Krimes plans to compete at Lincoln this season in the Smith car. The team struggled Thursday and didn’t make it back Sunday.

Tim Wagaman II has taken the ride with the Greg Plank-owned car No. 11p this year. Wagaman was credited with 21st place both races after suffering troubles.

Ohio driver Tyler Street made the long tow to Lincoln on Thursday only to suffer mechanical problems in hot laps. He was unable to return Sunday.

THIS WEEKEND

Lincoln Speedway returns to action on Saturday afternoon with the 358 modifieds joining the sprint cars in a 3 p.m. show. This show will mark the return of the modifieds to Lincoln after a number of years. These are the same cars that compete weekly at Big Diamond and Grandview Speedways.

Port Royal joins the fray on Sunday afternoon with the sprint cars headlining a double division show that also features the super late models. The Port’s opener will pay $5,000 to win for the sprints and $4,000 to win for the late models.

J & S CLASSICS CENTRAL PA SPRINT CAR SERIES presented by HOSEHEADS

Listing: position, car number, driver, points, series wins

After 2/26

1. 13 Justin Peck 85 1

2. 8 Freddie Rahmer 64 1

3. 48 Danny Dietrich 55

3. 23 Devon Borden 55

5. 19 Brent Marks 53

6. 39M Anthony Macri 36

7. 16 Matt Campbell 20

8. 44 Dylan Norris 18

9. 5E Brandon Rahmer 16

10. 99M Kyle Moody 14

11. 39T Cameron Smith 12

11. 67 Justin Whittall 12

13. 4 Zane Rudisill 10

13. 39 Troy Wagaman Jr 10