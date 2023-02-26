Rahmer, Peck nab wins at Lincoln Speedway to open local season

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

The local racing season is officially underway after a pair of dramatic races at Lincoln Speedway on Thursday and Sunday.

Like he did last year, Freddie Rahmer opened the local season with a win in Lincoln's Icebreaker 30 on Thursday evening. Rahmer collected $5,000 for his 25th career Lincoln win.

Rahmer started second in the feature event and trailed pole sitter Tyler Ross for three laps. Just after Rahmer slipped by for the lead, Ross spun in turn one, bringing out the only caution flag of the entire evening. Following the restart, Rahmer worked lapped traffic masterfully and was able to best eighth starter Justin Peck for the win. Sixth starter Danny Dietrich finished third, with ninth starter Devon Borden fourth. Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell completed the top five from seventh. Rounding out the top 10 were Brent Marks, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody, Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith, and Zane Rudisill.

Justin Peck won the sprint car feature at Lincoln on Sunday afternoon. Peck's win in the 30-lap event was his first of the season and worth $6,000.

Peck started fourth and took the lead from Brandon Rahmer on the 14th lap. Peck then had to fend off a late challenge from Brent Marks to win by 0.444 seconds. Marks finished second with Devon Borden, Danny Dietrich and Dillsburg's Anthony Macri in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Hanover's Dylan Norris, Brandon Rahmer, Freddie Rahmer, Justin Wittall and Hanover's Troy Wagaman.

Trenton: Tim Buckwalter won the indoor dirt 600cc micro sprint feature in Trenton’s Cure Arena Saturday evening. Buckwalter’s win came over Billy Pauch Jr, with Adrianna Delliponti, Zack Bealer and Kyle Spence in the top five.

USCS 360 sprints: Terry McCarl swept the weekend for the USCS 360 sprint cars at the Southern Speedway in Milton, Florida. On Friday night, McCarl’s win came over local racer Mark Smith, with Danny Smith, Lance Moss and Chris Martin in the top five. Local racer Davie Franek finished sixth.

On Saturday, McCarl scored the win over Franek, with Mark Smith third. Jordan Mollett and Gavan Boscherle completed the top five.