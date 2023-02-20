Lincoln Speedway takes a chance, moves season-opening race to Thursday

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Lincoln Speedway was set to open the local racing season this weekend, with the Icebreaker weekend on Saturday and Sunday. However, after looking at the long range weather forecast, Lincoln has thrown caution to the wind and revamped its whole schedule for this week.

Cold weather is set to move in this coming weekend, but before that, temperatures are expected to surge. So Lincoln has changed its plans. The Icebreaker has been moved to Thursday evening of this week. Predicted temperatures for Thursday are a high of 75 degrees.

The Icebreaker will now go with a starting time of 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening. Gates open at 5 p.m. for racers and 5:30 for fans.

Lincoln has held the opening race of the local season every year but one since 1994. That one year was in 2010, when Williams Grove got the opener in the books on March 19.

The tradition of opening the local season in February was started way back in 1984 when Hagerstown kicked things off on Feb. 26 with Keith Kauffman taking the win.

While the idea of starting the season in February around here seems far-fetched, it has actually worked pretty well. Race fans are starved for action and come out in droves if the weather is even just reasonable. It’s also amazing that since that first race in 1984, local tracks have managed to open the season in February in 21 of 39 years. That’s better than a 50 percent average for starting the local racing season in the midst of winter.

Of course, there was that one year back in 1955 when the long-gone Bowling Green Speedway actually held an outdoor race on New Year’s Day. Jerry Bank won that one, by the way.

My records for the opening dates of the local season date back to 1932, with that New Year’s Day event being the earliest and latest coming in 1945, when tracks reopened after being closed for World War II. That year, the first race of the local season wasn’t held until Sept. 30. Legendary Ted Horn won that race at Williams Grove.

Since tracks started trying February openers, Lincoln’s Feb. 20, 1999 opener is the earliest (Fred Rahmer won that one). The latest local tracks opened in that time frame was March 20, 1994, when Glen Fitzcharles won at Lincoln after a very hard winter. The last time local fans had to wait until March for the first race of the season was in 2019. Lincoln didn’t get in the first show that year until March 10 (Lucas Wolfe won that one).

Over all the years, the driver who has won the most opening races of the season in the local area is Fred Rahmer with nine. Rahmer's first season-opening victory was on Feb. 28, 1988, at Hagerstown, and his most recent was that March 19 show at Williams Grove in 2010. Rahmer also won season openers at Lincoln in 1995, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2001, 2004 and 2005.

Ironically, the last driver to win a season opener in the local area was Rahmer’s son Freddie, who won at Lincoln last year on Feb. 27.

Keith Kauffman is the second-winningest driver on opening day, having won seven times in the first race of the season.

The active drivers who have opened the local season with a win are Danny Dietrich, who has two opening day wins coming in 2017 and 2020; Lance Dewease in 2007; Chad Trout in 2018; Lucas Wolfe in 2019; Tim Wagaman II in 2021; and Freddie Rahmer last year.

While the weather is supposed to be great on Thursday, Lincoln is still taking a chance on this one. It’s not on the scheduled date, and the change came pretty late. It will be hard for those who work full-time jobs to make it to the track for an evening show in February. Still, the lure of racing in February with summer-like weather could be pretty great. We’ll just have to see on Thursday how this change of plans will work.

Indoor race: This weekend is also the last week of indoor racing this season. Crews are already at work changing the inside of the Cure Arena in Trenton, N.J., into a dirt track for the 600cc micro sprints. This is an event that has captured the hearts of local race fans as well. The clay surface inside the Cure Arena has produced some great racing in past years.

Although the race hasn’t been held since before COVID-19, it is sure to bring out the fans, especially now that it won’t be competing against the Icebreaker at Lincoln.

Many of the area’s top micro sprint racers will be on hand to challenge a number of stars from other classes for bragging rights of the indoor series.