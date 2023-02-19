Local racers hit the track at East Bay Raceway in Florida

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

The East Bay Raceway near Tampa held the Ronald Laney Memorial 360 Sprint Car Nationals over the weekend, with Sam Hafertepe Jr. scoring the big win on Saturday evening.

Hafertepe’s win came over Max Stambaugh with Terry McCarl, Aaron Reutzel and Ryan Timms in the top five. Local racers Davie Franek in 10th, and Mark Smith was credited with 16th.

In Thursday’s opener, Cole Macedo was the winner over Smith and Franek, with Parker Price Miller and Timms completing the top five. Brodbeck’s Todd Graey was 11th.

Friday’s event went to Reutzel, with Danny Martin, Smith, Zeb Wise and Hafertepe in the top five. Franek was ninth.

