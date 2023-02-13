Looking ahead to the start of the local racing season

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Sprint car racing in Florida will continue this week with the All Star sprints moving to East Bay Raceway, near Tampa, for action Monday and Tuesday evenings. The 360 sprint nationals then take over at East Bay for the end of the week. The USAC wingless 410 sprints will race at Bubba’s Raceway Park, near Ocala, Thursday through Saturday.

The World of Outlaw late models and the DIRT modifieds will be racing at Volusia Speedway Park, near Daytona, for much of the week. The schedule calls for the modifieds to be there from Wednesday thru Saturday while the Outlaw late models race there Thursday thru Saturday.

Of course, all this short track racing in Florida coincides with action on the big track in Daytona, which leads up to next Sunday’s Daytona 500.

Local action: With all the action in Florida over the past several weeks, it can only mean one thing — the local racing season is set to begin soon.

Lincoln Speedway is set to kick off the new local outdoor racing season with a big, new two-day Icebreaker weekend on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25 and 26. The Icebreaker has traditionally been a one-day show, but this year Lincoln is set to try racing on two consecutive days.

Each day will be a standalone event with a full program of 410 sprint car racing. Each day will offer $5,000 to the winner of the feature event. Both days have a starting time of 3 p.m., and with a one-division show, the hope is to get fans in and out before sunset.

Lincoln has been busy over the winter, and fans will be greeted by a new grandstand in the first turn area. The wooden bleachers atop the hillside have been removed and concrete has been poured with seating attached. Behind the new seating will be a number of new open-air suites. Indications are that all the suites have been sold out already.

When Lincoln opens the new season, it means that Port Royal and Williams Grove won’t be far behind, and this year the early season racing is especially ambitious in this area.

Lincoln will be right back in action on Saturday, March 4, with a two-division show that will include the 410 sprint cars and the 358 modifieds. The following afternoon on Sunday, March 5, Port Royal will swing open the gates with the 410 sprints and the super late models on the racing slate.

The second weekend in March, things get real interesting as the World of Outlaws will venture into the area. The Outlaws have a two-day show at Port Royal that weekend. Action kicks off on Friday evening with a $10,000-to-win feature for the Outlaws. Saturday is another complete Outlaw show at the Port and again $10,000 will await the winner.

Lincoln will take that Saturday off for the Port’s Outlaw show.

To wrap up that weekend, Williams Grove opens its gates on Sunday, March 12, with a program for the 410 sprint cars and the wingless super sportsman racers.

Williams Grove comes right back the following Friday, March 17, with a World of Outlaws program. The Outlaws stick around one more day for a show at Lincoln on Saturday, March 18.

That Saturday is also the date for the season opener at the BAPS Motor Speedway. BAPS is set to open the season with the 358 modifieds joining the super sportsman racers and the Legends.

Selinsgrove will also open that Saturday with the Short Track Super Series modifieds and 602 crate modifieds.

Never before have the World of Outlaws ventured into the local area this early in the season. In fact, the early season has traditionally been a time when the Outlaws make a West Coast swing. However, in recent years weather has been a problem during that swing, and while weather can certainly be a problem here at this time of the year as well, the local area has been quite good at completing early season shows. It seems the Outlaws have noticed that and want to give it a try.

Bridgeport: The track in Bridgeport, N.J., also has an early-season race planned for the 410 sprints, which will make more appearances there this season. Bridgeport is planning an April 2 Sunday show for the sprints and modifieds, which will be part of a two-day show.

The All Stars race there on May 25, the new High Limits series visits on Oct. 3, and the Sprintoberfest is Oct. 27-29.