Racing Xtravaganza show once again a celebration of local racing

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

The Racing Xtravaganza was held last weekend at the York Expo Center, with plenty of race cars on hand and a large turnout of fans. Most of the area speedways were on hand to promote their upcoming racing seasons.

At the Racing Xtravaganza, a large number of teams are rewarded for bringing their cars to the show. There is a special People’s Choice Award that is voted upon by all the fans who visit the show and that team gets a $1,000 prize. During the course of the weekend, a panel of judges also roam the hall and decide which cars will get special awards for each class of cars present.

This year’s People’s Choice Award went to the late model that will be driven by young Cole Slanker of Strinestown. Slanker’s car got the most votes from the fans.

This year’s panel of judges had eight classes of cars to judge. Each class had a winner, with the car that got the most points getting a special plaque noting it the best in show. This year, that plaque went to the micro sprint car driven by Randy Kunkle, who is the grandson of late sprint car owner Floyd Swope.

The winners in other classes included the Rick Lefever owned sprint car driven by Tyler Ross in the full sized open wheel group; the e-mod of Alysa Rowe in the late model/modified class; the extreme stock of York’s Sammy Rial in the stock bodied V8 class; the limited stock of Colton Rudisill in the stock bodied 4 cylinder class; the Legend racer of Mike Racine in that class; and the 1/4 midget of Wyatt Zinn in the class for 1/4 midgets and go-karts.

In the vintage/restored class, the winning car was the just-unveiled bug that Hanover’s Richard Lupo drove on the local circuit in the late 1960s. Lupo, who is nearing his 80th birthday, came to the show on Friday evening to see the car that former late model racer and current Bedford Speedway announcer Eric Zembower has restored. Although not quite completed, the car looks just as it did back in 1968 when Lupo drove it. The only change is that Lupo's name is on the car now; it wasn’t back then.

This car was built by Kenny Weld and originally owned by Melvin Paxton, who was the father of racing legend Lynn Paxton. Gary Cassel, Lynn Paxton and Smokey Snellbaker drove it before Lupo. Lupo was one of the drivers who followed Bobby Allen to the Hanover area from Miami, Fla., during that time frame.

Speaking of Paxton, he was on hand Friday evening to take part in a round table discussion, and then with the old photo presentation that I did.

Both Paxton and I were surprised and honored to be among those presented with a Cut Above Award that is given to individuals who have long supported grassroots racing. The others to receive the award on Friday were FOX 43 broadcaster Lyndsay Barna, Lincoln track prep specialist Fred Putney Jr. and BAPS handicapper Mike Gill.

Maddie Disinger was named Miss Racing Extravaganza for 2023 following that contest.

FLORIDA WINNERS

While last weekend’s All Star sprint car races in Georgia were canceled due to the nasty storms that swept through that area, the 360 sprints did compete at Florida’s Hendry County Motorsports Park on Friday and Saturday. Local racers claimed both wins. On Friday, it was Mark Smith in victory lane, while Davie Franek won Saturday’s race. Franek was third Friday and Smith was fifth Saturday. Brodbeck’s Todd Gracey was also on hand but didn’t finish Friday and was unable to start Saturday’s feature.

The All Stars now plan to start their season on Tuesday evening at the Volusia speedway park near Daytona. The All Stars will race there Tuesday and Wednesday before yielding to the World of Outlaws, who race at Volusia on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. A number of local teams will be making their way to Florida for these events and those that follow.

NEW NAME OFFICIAL

A few weeks ago I mentioned that J and S Classics has taken over the title sponsorship of the overall Central PA sprint car series. The new official name of the series is now J & S Claasics Central PA Sprint Cars presented by Hoseheads.

In addition to the numerous associate sponsors I noted then, Orange Crate Brewing Company has also joined in.

BIRTHDAYS

While Lynn Paxton was offered a belated birthday present at the Racing Extravaganza on Friday, another former local favorite was also celebrating a birthday over the weekend. Manchester’s Ed Zirkle, who raced from 1955-84, winning races and championships, celebrated his 90th birthday at a party hosted by his family. Zirkle turned 90 last Thursday.