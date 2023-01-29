Jankowiak, Sesely race to Gambler's Classic wins in Atlantic City

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Friday evening inside Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall, asphalt racer Andy Jankowiak raced to victory in the make up of the 2021 Gambler’s Classic event for the three quarter midgets. Jankowiak’s victory was his third in the indoor series' biggest event.

The 2021 event was lost to COVID restrictions.

Jankowiak started second in the 40-lap race but had to take over the top spot on three different occasions. Defending series champion Scott Kreutter led the first two laps before Jankowiak took the lead for the first time. USAC East Coast sprint car champion Briggs Danner wrested the lead from Jankowiak on the 16th lap and held the top spot until Jankowiak moved back by on lap 24.

Then in the closing stages of the race, Jankowiak and Ryan Flores tangled on lap 38. Both kept going, but asphalt modified racer Tommy Catalano slipped by for the lead. The tangle at the front created action back in the pack and a caution was thrown.

On the restart, Jankowiak got back past Catalano and went on to score the $5,000 win over Tim Buckwalter, with Anthony Sesely coming from the 19th starting spot to nip a slowing Catalano at the line for third. Catalano and Mike Christopher Jr. completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Kyle Lick, Flores, Joe Bailey, Nick Ladyga and Jeremy Haurdicourt.

2023 Gambler's Classic: Action resumed inside Boardwalk Hall on Saturday evening for the running of this year’s Gambler’s Classic, and Anthony Sesely proved to be a real gambler. At the prerace pill draw, Sesely elected to take a chance. He took the ninth and final pill draw spot in order to race for an extra $1,000 if he won the race. Jankowiak had turned down the offer.

Second starter Erick Rudolph grabbed the early race lead, but Jankowiak, who started fifth, was on top by the third lap. Rudolph wasn’t done yet and regained the lead on the 10th lap. But Sesely was on a charge. By the 13th of 40 laps, Sesely had moved from ninth to the lead and he never looked back. A multi-car tangle with 10 laps remaining really shuffled the field and put Jankowiak back on Sesely’s bumper, but Sesely was up to the challenge. He raced to the victory collecting $6,000 for his fourth Gambler’s Classic win.

A win in Allentown, third the night before, and this week's win were enough to also secure the series title for Sesely, who took home a total of $8,000 on Saturday night.

Jankowiak finished second with Christopher, Flores and Haudricourt in the top five. Haudricourt had started 25th. Rounding out the top 10 in the seriously depleted field were Ladyga, Bailey, Matt Jannish, Tyler Ferris and Matt Swanson.

Rudolph led all 20 laps to win the 600cc micro sprint feature over Louis Horvath, Buckwalter, Tyler Gunn, and Kole Kirkman.

The champ kart feature went to Logan Crisafulli, who led the race on two occasions for 12 of the 25 laps. Quentin Graham Jr. finished second, with Ryan Borges, Tyler Brown and Dylan Dismoor in the top five.

Part-time racer Donny Spellmon, who usually serves as his brother’s crew chief, led all but the first two laps of the 25-lap slingshot feature for the win. Simon Egan, Cody Bleau, Tyler Ulsh and Scott Neery completed the top five.