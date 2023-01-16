Events, news and notes as local racing season nears

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

While the calendar says we are in the dead of winter, it is still a busy time for local racing fans. And this week will find several events for those fans to enjoy.

It starts on Wednesday evening, when the York County Racing Club holds a general membership meeting at its club hall in Zions View. The January YCRC meeting is where board members are elected. Several current members are up for re-election, and new positions are available.

Limited late model driver Zach Kauffman will be the guest speaker. The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. and refreshments will be available beforehand.

Motorsports Racecar and Trade Show: The well-known Motorsports show takes place this Friday and Saturday at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pa. As always, the show will feature plenty of items of interest to racers and fans alike.

NASCAR driver Ryan Preece will be on hand showing off his new ride with the Stewart-Haas Racing No. 41 Ford Mustang on display. All Star racer Justin Peck, no stranger to local fans, will also be on hand with his Brownstown-based Buch Motorsports sprint car as well.

There will be a tribute to recently-retired driving ace Billy Pauch, who won well over 700 features during his storied driving career.

Lincoln Speedway, BAPS Motor Speedway and Selinsgrove Speedway will be among the local tracks with displays at Motorsports this year. Lincoln Media director Wayne Harper will host one of the seminars on the slate. Jim and Chris Shuttleworth will also be hosting a seminar.

The Ms. Motorsports competition will be held Friday with the finals at 8 p.m.

ARCH banquet: The Auto Racing Club of Hagerstown hosts its annual banquet on Saturday evening in Hagerstown. ARCH will induct two new members to its Hall of Fame, and will also honor a sportsmanship driver from each track it attends during the season.

NEWS AND NOTES

Chili Bowl: Last weekend, the Chili Bowl was held out in Tulsa. In Saturday’s main event, Logan Seavey took top honors, besting Tanner Thorson. Cameron McIntosh, Shane Golobic and Emerson Axson completed the top five. Tim Buckwalter fared best of the many local drivers in attendance, as he came from deep in the pack for a ninth place finish in the A-Main.

High Limits: The new High Limits sprint car series, formed by NASCAR star Kyle Larson and Outlaw champion Brad Sweet, has announced a 12-race midweek schedule for the season.

The High Limits season will race close by twice during the year. The series will race at Grandview in a Thunder on the Hill program July 25, and at Bridgeport, N.J., on Oct. 3.

New name: The Central PA sprint car series will have anew name and some new sponsors for the 2023 racing season.

With the sale of Champion Racing Oil they will no longer be sponsoring the series. Former local car owner Jim and Sandy Kline have stepped forward to take over the title sponsorship of the series for the season.

Now titled the J and S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series presented by Hoseheads.com, the series has also picked up some new associate sponsorship, with more to be announced in coming weeks. Hoosier Racing Tires, Capital Renegade, Durst, C and D Rigging, Williams Grove Speedway, Lincoln Speedway, Port Royal Speedway, BAPS Motor Speedway, and Harris Decals have all stepped up with financial support for the season-long sprint car series in the local area.

Two Trones: John Trone of Trone Motorsports will field two cars for the 2023 racing season. The Hanover-based car owner will have both Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr. and Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith in the famed No. 39 machines this season.

York’s Tim Dietz drove for Trone much of last season, but after they parted ways, Trone fielded cars for both Wagaman and Smith in the latter part of the year. He is set to do so again in 2023.

Wagaman got his first 410 sprint car win last season while driving his uncle’s low-budget sprint car. The teenaged Smith, whose uncle is 410 driver Tim Glatfelter, was a big winner in 358 sprint competition last season with a family-owned car.