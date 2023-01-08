Sesely captures indoor racing opener in Allentown

Bryan Householder

The Indoor Racing season opened over the weekend at the PPL Center in Allentown, and Anthony Sesely scored the big $3,000 win in Saturday’s Three Quarter Midget feature event.

Sesely battled with Tyler Thompson for much of the race until a late race restart saw Thompson getting set back two spots for a jump. From there Sesely went on to win the 40-lap feature over Ryan Flores, with Tommy Catalano, Thompson and Erick Rudolph in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Andy Jankowiack, Scott Kreutter, Shawn Nye, Briggs Danner and Jeremy Haudricourt.

Friday’s Triple 20 Qualifying Races for the TQ’s found Thompson the $1,000 winner over Kreutter in the first, Flores topping Jankowiack for the $1,000 win in the second, and Sesely besting Danner to collect the $1,000 for the win in the third.

In Champ Kart action, Tyler Brown won Saturday’s feature over Jon Keister, Chris Daley, Missy Bootes and Chase Keister. Friday’s event went to Mike Perry over Brown, local driver T.J. Reed, Chase Keister and Bootes.

Saturday’s Slingshot feature was won by Scott Neary with John Redner, Michael Lipicki, Cody Kline and Ryan Reidline in the top five. Friday saw Brian Smith winning over Neary, Kline, Mathew Martz and Mark Mohr.