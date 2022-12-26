Local driver Brent Marks tops national sprint car poll after 2022 season

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Local Pennsylvania sprint car driver Brent Marks has gained the top ranking in the National Sprint Car Poll. Recently released by the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Iowa, the National Sprint Car Poll ranks the top drivers in the nation.

Marks was the leading money winner in 410 sprint car competition this year, earning over $600,000. In addition to being named the top driver in the nation, Marks’ Murray/Marks racing team also garnered the Team of the Year honors.

Only two other drivers gained any first-place votes. World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet ranked second in the poll and was one of those drivers.

The other was third-ranked Anthony Macri, of Dillsburg. Macri topped the Central PA point series and was the leading winner in the nation this year.

World of Outlaws drivers David Gravel and Carson Macedo completed the top five drivers in the poll. Rounding out the top 10 were Knoxville Nationals winner Donny Schatz, All Star champion Tyler Courtney, Outlaw Sheldon Haudenschild, All Star Justin Peck, and Hanover’s Logan Schuchart, who also competed full-time with the World of Outlaws.

Local racers Lance Dewease and Danny Dietrich ranked 11th and 12th, respectively, while Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 13th. All compete full-time with the Outlaws.

California driver Max Mitley was named 410 sprint car Rookie of the Year, while Doug Jackson, who promotes at Huset’s (South Dakota) and Jackson (Minnesota) was named Promoter of the Year.

Brian Walker of the World of Outlaws was named Media Member of the Year, while former driver Stevie Smith’s Smith Titanium was named Builder/Manufacturer of the Year.

The Tom Schmeh Outstanding Contribution to the Sport award went to former driver Shane Carson.

Blake Hahn topped the National 360 sprint car poll. Among local racers, Davie Franek was ranked sixth, Mark Smith 12th and Jason Shultz 13th.

Justin Grant topped the non-wing poll. Local racers gaining rankings included Briggs Danner in 17th and Alex Bright in 20th.

UPCOMING

The New Years weekend will be quiet on the racing scene, but things kick off the following weekend for a busy winter.

The first full weekend in January will see indoor racing return to Allentown, and the York County Racing Club’s Hall of Fame banquet.

The TQ Midgets will headline the two-day show at Allentown’s downtown PPL Center. Racing will be held on both Friday and Saturday there. The slingshots and champ karts also compete.

The YCRC’s annual banquet will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Wyndham Gardens in West York. Six new members will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, and several special awards will be presented. Macri will also be officially crowned as 2022 Champion Racing Oil Central PA sprint car champion that night.

Other events in January include the Motorsports show, which is set for Jan. 20 and 21 in Oaks, Pa., and the Auto Racing Club of Hagerstown’s annual banquet, which is set for the 21st.

The Gambler’s Classic in Atlantic City rounds out the month on Jan. 27 and 28. Once again, the TQ Midgets will headline inside Boardwalk Hall. The slingshots and champ karts will also compete, and the 600cc dirt micro sprints will also take to the concrete for this show.

The month of February opens with the Racing Extravaganza at the York Fairgrounds complex.