Outlaws and All Stars release 2023 racing schedules

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Both the World of Outlaws and the All Star Circuit of Champions have recently released their 2023 schedules for the 410 sprint car series. Both will be visiting the local area on numerous occasions, but both have some big changes for their local appearances.

The World of Outlaws has released an 87-race schedule that visits 36 tracks in 19 states. That schedule includes 14 races in the local area. It also includes some of the biggest changes in the local Outlaw slate in many years.

The biggest change is that the Outlaws will be coming to the local area an extra time this season. Instead of heading to the West Coast twice this season, the Outlaws will come to central Pennsylvania an extra time for some early-season action.

The Outlaws will make a two-weekend swing through the local area in mid March this year. It starts will a two-day visit to Port Royal on March 10 and 11. The following weekend, the Outlaws visit Williams Grove on March 17 and Lincoln on March 18.

The second Outlaw visit to the area will be in May and will be much like it was last season. The Outlaws make their second Lincoln stop of the season on May 10, and then hit Williams Grove for a two-day show on May 12 and 13.

July's Outlaw swing to Central PA will be different. First off, the Outlaws will visit BAPS Motor Speedway on July 19. This will mark the Outlaws first visit to BAPS in more than 30 years.

The Outlaws have been to BAPS twice in their 44-year history. The first time was in 1991, when the “King of the Outlaws” Steve Kinser scored the win. The second time was a year later in 1992, when it was local driver Stevie Smith who took victory. At the time, Smith was racing the full Outlaw schedule, so it could be said that the Outlaws have won both times they have visited BAPS, which was known as Susquehanna Speedway at the time.

The July swing will move to Williams Grove on July 21 and 22.

The fourth Outlaw visit comes in late September and early October. The Outlaws are at Williams Grove September 29 and 30 for the running of the Williams Grove National Open. A week later, the Outlaws close out their local 2023 season with a two day show at Port Royal on October 6 and 7.

The Outlaws will open their season with the traditional Winternationals programs at the Volusia County Speedway near Barberville in Florida. The Outlaws race there Feb. 9-11.

All Stars: The 2023 All Star Circuit of Champions schedule will see 50 dates held at 33 tracks in 11 states. The local portion of the schedule has some big changes as well. Lincoln is no longer on the schedule, while Selinsgrove returns to the All Star slate. In total, the All Stars will sanction seven local races this season.

The All Stars' first local visit is in May, where they will race at Williams Grove on May 26 followed by two days at Port Royal on May 27 and 28.

They return for a single day show at Selinsgrove on August 20. The visit will mark the first time the All Stars have been at Selinsgrove since Ryan Smith won the 2017 Jim Nace Memorial National Open.

All told, the All Stars have raced at Selinsgrove 17 times, including during their first season in 1970 when Wrightsville’s Bobbie Adamson won there on Aug. 2. Ironically, no driver has ever won more than one All Star feature at Selinsgrove. All Star champion Kenny Jacobs, Frankie Kerr and Dale Blaney account for All Star wins during those 17 races; however, both Jacobs and Kerr raced regularly at Selinsgrove as well. Knoxville champion Brian Brown also won a Selinsgrove All Star race.

They then conclude their local slate with the Tuscarora 50 weekend at Port Royal from Sept. 7-9. That will be a three-day show with the Tuscarora 50 wrapping things up on Saturday night.

The All Stars also kick off their season in the South during February. They begin with Senoia, Georgia, on February 3 and 4. They then move to Volusia as a lead in to the Outlaws with dates on Feb. 7 and 8. Then, following the Outlaw races at Volusia, the All Stars move to East Bay Raceway near Tampa for racing on Feb. 13 and 14.

One major change for the World of Outlaws series this year is that the series will mandate fire suppression systems on the cars this season. The All Stars and the local circuit are just strongly suggesting the systems for their regular shows.