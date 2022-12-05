Local racetracks name season champions in range of stock car classes

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Continuing our look at the area’s champions for 2022, it's time to focus on the champions of the various stock car classes.

The super late models raced regularly at just Port Royal and Bedford, but also had a number of races at Selinsgrove. Those tracks named champions in 2022.

Western PA driver Colton Flinner made the long drive to Port Royal each week pay off by claiming his first-ever title there. Flinner started the season at the Port with a number of wins in a row and never looked back from there. In the end, he won six times at the Port and claimed the track title.

At Bedford, Jeff Rine secured his sixth title. Rine scored three of his five 2022 wins at Bedford. At Selinsgrove, it was Bryan Bernheisel who secured his second championship at the track. Bernheisel won twice in Selinsgrove’s 13 late model races this season.

The limited late models under various names raced at more places in 2022, with champions named at Selinsgrove, Port Royal, Hagerstown, Clinton County and BAPS.

After multiple titles elsewhere, Andrew Yoder finally got his first Selinsgrove title in the limited late model ranks. Yoder won three times at Selinsgrove during the season while also claiming wins at Lincoln, Port Royal, Bedford and Clinton County.

His uncle, Jim Yoder, was the champion at Clinton County in the limited ranks. While most often racing in the super late model ranks, Jim Yoder was a regular with the limiteds at Clinton County, where he won twice.

Dillon Stake was the limited late model champion at Port Royal this season. While he too raced with both the limited and super late models during the season, Stake concentrated his efforts on the Port Royal crown. His first title there came on the strength of six wins.

Travis Mease bested his brother D.J. in a tight battle for the limited late model crown at BAPS Motor Speedway. Mease won there twice during the season, including the final race, when he won over his brother and third-place point man Joey Hoffer.

Cody Kershner was the late model sportsman champ at Hagerstown. Kershner, who drives for former standout driver Dave Wilt, won three times at Hagerstown this season.

Former super sportsman driver Stan Wanner, who got his start in the street stocks at Silver Spring, claimed the street stock title at BAPS in 2022. Wanner only won one race, but was consistent enough to claim the title.

Sam Rial, on the other hand, was the dominant driver in the extreme stock class at BAPS. Rai won eight features on his way to that classification's point title at the track.

Nathan Romig was the roadrunner champ at Selinsgrove.

STOCK CAR WINNERS

As far as the big winners go in area stock car competition, Gregg Satterlee was the big winner in the super late models. Satterlee won eleven times in 2022, and he did it at a number of different tracks. He won twice at Bedford and earned single wins at tracks including Lincoln, Williams Grove, Hagerstown, Big Diamond, Selinsgrove, Port Royal and Lernerville.

York’s Rick Eckert won eight times during the season, with three wins at Port Royal his biggest number at one track. Eckert also won at Williams Grove, Selinsgrove, Path Valley, Bridgeport (N.J.) and Georgetown (Del.).

Flinner also had eight wins this year, with his non-Port Royal victories coming in the western part of the state.

Kyle Hardy was the big winner with the limited and crate late models. Hardy’s win total included 14 in those type cars, and another five in the super late models.

Andrew Yoder won eight times in the limiteds. In addition to his three Selinsgrove wins, he won twice at Clinton County with single wins at Lincoln, Bedford and Port Royal.

EVENTS

Things will slow down for the Christmas season, but pick right back up in the new year. The York County Racing Club will host it annual Hall of Fame banquet on Saturday, Jan. 7, with former NASCAR driver David Stremme as the guest speaker. Six new Hall of Fame members will be announced and several special awards presented.

That same weekend is the start of the winter indoor racing series with racing inside the PPL Center in downtown Allentown. The TQ Midgets will headline the two-day, Friday-Saturday show. Also racing will be the slingshots and champ karts.