Macri wins Central PA sprint car racing title for second straight year

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

The Champion Racing Oil Central PA Sprint Car Series presented by Hoseheads.com ended its season on Saturday at BAPS Motor Speedway, with Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri wrapping up his second consecutive series title. Macri won the title despite missing the final show of the season after destroying a car in Charlotte the week before.

The Champion Oil series awards points to top 10 finishers in every race held for the local 410 sprint cars. This year, that entailed quite a few races. In fact, the series competed over 104 races at 14 tracks in three states. It was possible for one driver to compete in 87 of those races, as several events overlapped like they do each year.

The three tracks that host 410 sprint cars weekly in central Pennsylvania accounted for over half of the races used for the series. Port Royal hosted 28 races for the local 410 sprint cars, Lincoln Speedway hosted 27 and Williams Grove hosted 24. Selinsgrove ranked next with seven races, while Bridgeport (N.J.) hosted five, BAPS Motor Speedway four and the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds two. Single races were held at Bedford, Big Diamond, Clinton County, Grandview, Hagerstown (Md.), Kutztown and Path Valley.

There were 32 different winners in the series, with 114 drivers earning top-10 finishes to gain points. Along with a host of local circuit regulars, others earning points included the champions of both the World of Outlaws and the All-Stars, as well as, amazingly, three drivers who made it into NASCAR’s Chase for the Championship.

In the end, Macri gained the title by a large margin over Danny Dietrich. Macri won 22 times on the local circuit this season, along with one win at the I-70 Speedway with the All-Stars. He also had eight seconds, eight thirds, six fourths, three fifths and 11 other top ten finishes on the local tracks for a total of 58 top-10 finishes in the series.

Dietrich, the Williams Grove champion, by comparison earned 12 wins, nine seconds, 11 thirds, 10 fourths, six fifths and 12 other top 10s for 60 series top-10 runs. Dietrich also won twice in Ohio.

Brent Marks finished the season third in the standings with 42 local top-10 finishes. Marks won 11 times locally, with 16 seconds, four thirds, four fourths, one fifth and 6 other top-10s. Marks also won seven times outside the area, including wins in Iowa, Ohio, New York State, and Texas.

Lincoln champion Freddie Rahmer ended the season fourth in the local standings. Included in Rahmer’s 51 points finishes were six wins, five seconds, six thirds, eight fourths, seven fifths and 19 other top-10 runs.

Lance Dewease completed the top five in series points. While running a limited schedule, Dewease accumulated 33 top-10 runs including 10 wins, five seconds, five thirds, three fourths, two fifths and eight other point-scoring runs.

Justin Peck, who finished second in the All Star series raced locally enough to earn sixth in the series points with four wins among his 35 local points finishes. Lucas Wolfe was seventh in the series without a win this season thanks to 42 top-10s. Devon Borden got eighth in the series with two wins among his 32 top-10 finishes locally. Port Royal champion Logan Wagner, who mainly raced just there, won five times to secure ninth in the series standing with a total of 20 points finishes. York’s Chase Dietz rounded out the top 10 with three local wins among his 27 top-10 runs.

YCRC

The York County Racing Club will host a general Membership meeting on Wednesday evening at the Club Hall in Zions View. The meeting starts at 7;30pm with food available beforehand.

Sprint Car racer Zach Newlin will be the guest speaker. A top runner in years past with the PASS 305 sprint series, Newlin had seat time in 2022 in both 410 and 358 competition.

EMMR

The Eastern Museum of Motor Racing will host a Third Sunday Roundtable this Sunday. On hand to be grilled will be local mechanical legend “Lethal Lee” Stauffer. The West York native has more than 300 wins as a mechanic on both the local and national level. Things get started around 1 p.m.

BAPS

The BAPS Motor Speedway will close out the local racing season with a differant kind of show on Saturday. The Gobbler Bash will include racing with the Scramble Cars, Figure 8s and a Ladies Powder Puff race. Also on the card will be a Big Car Demo Derby and a Small Car Demo Derby Pumpkin Smash.

CHAMPION RACING OIL CENTRAL PA SPRINT CAR SERIES presented by Hoseheads.com

FINAL (Listing: position, car number, driver, points, series wins)

1. 39m/11Anthony Macri 1998 22

2. 48 Danny Dietrich 1793 12

3. 19 Brent Marks 1432 11

4. 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 1277 6

5. 69K Lance Dewease 1080 10

6. 13 Justin Peck 940 4

7. 5w Lucas Wolfe 790

8. 23 Devon Borden 713 2

9. 1 Logan Wagner 636 5

10. 39 Chase Dietz 634 3

11. 44 Dylan Norris 625 2

12. 5 Dylan Cisney 507 1

13. 67 Justin Whittall 491 1

14. 45 Jeff Halligan 474 2

15. 18 Giovanni Scelzi 454 4

16. 55 Mike Wagner 412

17. 6/10x Ryan Smith 371

18. 19/39 Troy Wagaman Jr 362 1

19. 12 Blane Heimbach 355 2

20. 19/39 Troy Wagaman Jr 344 1

21. 33w Michael Walter II 314

21. 99m Kyle Moody 314

23. 75/5 Tyler Ross 298

24. 11 Buddy Kofoid 275 1

25. 87/27s Alan Krimes 267

26. 7BC Tyler Courtney 258

27. 91 Kyle Reinhardt 257

28. 24 Rico Abreu 247 1

29. 8 Billy Dietrich 244 1

30. M1 Mark Smith 233 1

31. 21 Brian Brown 215

32. 33/16 Gerard McIntyre Jr 214 1

33. 19R Matt Campbell 213 2

34. 1X Chad Trout 206

35. 17B Steve Buckwalter 172 1

36. 17 Sheldon Haudenschild 170 1

36. 2 David Gravel 170

38. 16a Aaron Bollinger 169

39. 57 Kyle Larson 167 1

40. 15 Donny Schatz 163

41. 69 Tim Glatfelter 152

42. 59 Jim Siegel 150

43. 5E Brandon Rahmer 130

44. 11a/35 Austin Bishop 126

45. 49 Brad Sweet 123 1

45. 17B Bill Balog 123

47. 71 Cory Eliason 120 1

48. 5 Spencer Bayston 118

49. 0 Rick Lafferty 116 1

50. 41 Carson Macedo 114

51. 55K Robbie kendall 111

52. 1a Jacob Allen 108 1

53. 11 Parker Price Miller 104

54. 27 Daryn Pittman 96 1

55. 26 Zeb Wise 94

56. 4R Tim Wagaman II 86

57. 38 Cory Haas 85

58. 5G Briggs Danner 80 1

59. 55 Hunter Schuerenberg 79

60. 2 A J Flick 73

61. 23 Pat Cannon 65

62. 83 James McFadden 64

63. 12 Brent Shearer 62

64. 20 Ryan Taylor 60

65. 9 Kasey Kahne 59

65. 39 Christopher Bell 59

67. 47K Kody Lehman 56

68. 23 Chris Arnold 55

69. 90 Jordan Givler 54

70. 8S Trenton Sheaffer 48

71. 1S Logan Schuchart 45

72. 42 Sye Lynch 44

72. 17 Kyle Smith 44

72. 7H Trey Hivner 44

72. 19 Chris Windom 44

76. 3 Todd Gracey 42

77. 29 Dan Shetler 40

77. 8 Nick Sweikert 40

79. 33 Riley Emig 38

79. 25 Tyler Bear 38

81. 55 Alex Bowman 36

82. 44 Dave Brown 35

83. 3Z/19 Brock Zearfoss 34

83. 19T Tanner Thorson 34

85. 11P Niki Young 32

86. 38 Brett Stickler 30

86. 19T Tyler Reeser 30

86. 69K Kassidy Kreitz 30

86. 4 Zane Rudisill 30

90. 35 Jason Shultz 28

91. 5T Ryan Timms 26

92. 7 Tim Buckwalter 25

93. 4 Cap Henry 24

94. 10 Paulie Colagiovanni 22

95. 85 Josh Beamer 20

95. 27 Billy Pauch Jr 20

95. 5 Glenndon Forysthe 20

98. Aiden Borden 18

99. 49H Bradley Howard 16

99. 28F Davie Franek 16

101. 22 Bryn Gohn 14

101. 41Z Jared Zimbardi 14

101. 19m Landon Myers 14

104. 55 Dallas Schott 12

104. 39T Cameron Smith 12

104. 98 Jared Esh 12

104. 97 Brie Hershey 12

104. 49X Cale Thomas 12

109. 73 Scotty Theil 10

109. 35 Tyler Esh 10

109. 11T Mike Thompson 10

109. 54 Brett Wanner 10

109. 5K Jake Karklin 10

109. 55 Dominic Melair 10