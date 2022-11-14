MOTOR

Macri wins Central PA sprint car racing title for second straight year

Bryan Householder
For The York Dispatch

The Champion Racing Oil Central PA Sprint Car Series presented by Hoseheads.com ended its season on Saturday at BAPS Motor Speedway, with Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri wrapping up his second consecutive series title. Macri won the title despite missing the final show of the season after destroying a car in Charlotte the week before.

The Champion Oil series awards points to top 10 finishers in every race held for the local 410 sprint cars. This year, that entailed quite a few races.  In fact, the series competed over 104 races at 14 tracks in three states. It was possible for one driver to compete in 87 of those races, as several events overlapped like they do each year.

The three tracks that host 410 sprint cars weekly in central Pennsylvania accounted for over half of the races used for the series. Port Royal hosted 28 races for the local 410 sprint cars, Lincoln Speedway hosted 27 and Williams Grove hosted 24. Selinsgrove ranked next with seven races, while Bridgeport (N.J.) hosted five, BAPS Motor Speedway four and the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds two. Single races were held at Bedford, Big Diamond, Clinton County, Grandview, Hagerstown (Md.), Kutztown and Path Valley.

There were 32 different winners in the series, with 114 drivers earning top-10 finishes to gain points. Along with a host of local circuit regulars, others earning points included the champions of both the World of Outlaws and the All-Stars, as well as, amazingly, three drivers who made it into NASCAR’s Chase for the Championship.

Dillsburg driver Anthony Macri is pictured racing at Port Royal Speedway in 2020. Macri has won the Champion Racing Oil Central PA Sprint Car Series for the second consecutive season.

In the end, Macri gained the title by a large margin over Danny Dietrich. Macri won 22 times on the local circuit this season, along with one win at the I-70 Speedway with the All-Stars. He also had eight seconds, eight thirds, six fourths, three fifths and 11 other top ten finishes on the local tracks for a total of 58 top-10 finishes in the series.

Dietrich, the Williams Grove champion, by comparison earned 12 wins, nine seconds, 11 thirds, 10 fourths, six fifths and 12 other top 10s for 60 series top-10 runs. Dietrich also won twice in Ohio.

Brent Marks finished the season third in the standings with 42 local top-10 finishes. Marks won 11 times locally, with 16 seconds, four thirds, four fourths, one fifth and 6 other top-10s. Marks also won seven times outside the area, including wins in Iowa, Ohio, New York State, and Texas.

Lincoln champion Freddie Rahmer ended the season fourth in the local standings. Included in Rahmer’s 51 points finishes were six wins, five seconds, six thirds, eight fourths, seven fifths and 19 other top-10 runs.

Lance Dewease completed the top five in series points.  While running a limited schedule, Dewease accumulated 33 top-10 runs including 10 wins, five seconds, five thirds, three fourths, two fifths and eight other point-scoring runs.

Justin Peck, who finished second in the All Star series raced locally enough to earn sixth in the series points with four wins among his 35 local points finishes. Lucas Wolfe was seventh in the series without a win this season thanks to 42 top-10s. Devon Borden got eighth in the series with two wins among his 32 top-10 finishes locally. Port Royal champion Logan Wagner, who mainly raced just there, won five times to secure ninth in the series standing with a total of 20 points finishes. York’s Chase Dietz rounded out the top 10 with three local wins among his 27 top-10 runs.

YCRC

The York County Racing Club will host a general Membership meeting on Wednesday evening at the Club Hall in Zions View.  The meeting starts at 7;30pm with food available beforehand.

Sprint Car racer Zach Newlin will be the guest speaker.  A top runner in years past with the PASS 305 sprint series, Newlin had seat time in 2022 in both 410 and 358 competition.

EMMR

The Eastern Museum of Motor Racing will host a Third Sunday Roundtable this Sunday. On hand to be grilled will be local mechanical legend “Lethal Lee” Stauffer. The West York native has more than 300 wins as a mechanic on both the local and national level. Things get started around 1 p.m.

BAPS

The BAPS Motor Speedway will close out the local racing season with a differant kind of show on Saturday. The Gobbler Bash will include racing with the Scramble Cars, Figure 8s and a Ladies Powder Puff race. Also on the card will be a Big Car Demo Derby and a Small Car Demo Derby Pumpkin Smash.

CHAMPION RACING OIL CENTRAL PA SPRINT CAR SERIES presented by Hoseheads.com

FINAL (Listing: position, car number, driver, points, series wins)

1.         39m/11Anthony Macri                1998     22

2.         48        Danny Dietrich              1793     12

3.         19        Brent Marks                    1432     11

4.         8/51      Freddie Rahmer               1277     6

5.         69K      Lance Dewease            1080     10

6.         13        Justin Peck                       940       4

7.         5w        Lucas Wolfe                     790

8.         23        Devon Borden               713       2

9.         1          Logan Wagner              636       5

10.       39        Chase Dietz                    634       3

11.       44        Dylan Norris                    625       2

12.       5          Dylan Cisney                  507       1

13.       67        Justin Whittall                491       1

14.       45        Jeff Halligan                 474       2

15.       18        Giovanni Scelzi             454       4

16.       55        Mike Wagner              412

17.       6/10x    Ryan Smith                     371

18.       19/39    Troy Wagaman Jr           362       1

19.       12        Blane Heimbach             355       2

20.       19/39    Troy Wagaman Jr          344       1

21.       33w      Michael Walter II            314

21.       99m      Kyle Moody                   314

23.       75/5      Tyler Ross                      298

24.       11        Buddy Kofoid                  275       1

25.       87/27s  Alan Krimes                    267

26.       7BC      Tyler Courtney              258

27.       91        Kyle Reinhardt              257

28.       24        Rico Abreu                   247       1

29.       8          Billy Dietrich                 244       1

30.       M1       Mark Smith                   233       1

31.       21        Brian Brown                   215

32.       33/16    Gerard McIntyre Jr        214       1

33.       19R      Matt Campbell               213       2

34.       1X        Chad Trout                     206

35.       17B      Steve Buckwalter             172       1

36.       17        Sheldon Haudenschild   170       1

36.       2          David Gravel                   170

38.       16a       Aaron Bollinger              169

39.       57        Kyle Larson                      167       1

40.       15        Donny Schatz                   163

41.       69        Tim Glatfelter                   152

42.       59        Jim Siegel                        150

43.       5E        Brandon Rahmer              130

44.       11a/35  Austin Bishop                 126

45.       49        Brad Sweet                       123       1

45.       17B      Bill Balog                        123

47.       71        Cory Eliason                      120       1

48.       5          Spencer Bayston                118

49.       0          Rick Lafferty                      116       1

50.       41        Carson Macedo             114

51.       55K      Robbie kendall              111

52.       1a        Jacob Allen                     108       1

53.       11        Parker Price Miller          104

54.       27        Daryn Pittman               96        1

55.       26        Zeb Wise                         94

56.       4R        Tim Wagaman II             86

57.       38        Cory Haas                      85

58.       5G        Briggs Danner               80        1

59.       55        Hunter Schuerenberg         79

60.       2          A J Flick                                    73

61.       23        Pat Cannon                               65

62.       83        James McFadden                      64

63.       12        Brent Shearer                           62

64.       20        Ryan Taylor                              60

65.       9          Kasey Kahne                            59

65.       39        Christopher Bell              59

67.       47K      Kody Lehman                            56

68.       23        Chris Arnold                              55

69.       90        Jordan Givler                            54

70.       8S        Trenton Sheaffer                       48

71.       1S        Logan Schuchart                       45

72.       42        Sye Lynch                                 44

72.       17        Kyle Smith                                44

72.       7H        Trey Hivner                               44

72.       19        Chris Windom                44

76.       3          Todd Gracey                             42

77.       29        Dan Shetler                               40

77.       8          Nick Sweikert                            40

79.       33        Riley Emig                                38

79.       25        Tyler Bear                                 38

81.       55        Alex Bowman                 36

82.       44        Dave Brown                              35

83.       3Z/19    Brock Zearfoss               34

83.       19T      Tanner Thorson             34

85.       11P      Niki Young                                32

86.       38        Brett Stickler                             30

86.       19T      Tyler Reeser                             30

86.       69K      Kassidy Kreitz                30

86.       4          Zane Rudisill                             30

90.       35        Jason Shultz                             28

91.       5T        Ryan Timms                             26

92.       7          Tim Buckwalter              25

93.       4          Cap Henry                                24

94.       10        Paulie Colagiovanni                   22

95.       85        Josh Beamer                            20

95.       27        Billy Pauch Jr                            20

95.       5          Glenndon Forysthe                    20

98.                   Aiden Borden                            18

99.       49H      Bradley Howard             16

99.       28F      Davie Franek                            16

101.      22        Bryn Gohn                                14

101.      41Z      Jared Zimbardi               14

101.      19m      Landon Myers                14

104.      55        Dallas Schott                            12

104.      39T      Cameron Smith             12

104.      98        Jared Esh                                 12

104.      97        Brie Hershey                             12

104.      49X      Cale Thomas                            12

109.      73        Scotty Theil                               10

109.      35        Tyler Esh                                  10

109.      11T      Mike Thompson             10

109.      54        Brett Wanner                            10

109.      5K        Jake Karklin                              10

109.      55        Dominic Melair              10