Marks ends racing season on high note at BAPS

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Brent Marks put an exclamation point on a tremendous season with a clean sweep of the Final Showdown at BAPS Motor Speedway on Saturday. All told, Marks took home $7,500 for his 18th win of the season.

Marks started the day by collecting the $1,000 bonus for fast time during timed hot laps. His time of 14.376 seconds established a new track record, besting a time of 14.430 set a few minutes earlier by Danny Dietrich.

Like Dietrich and Devon Borden, Marks then came from the fourth starting spot to win his qualifying heat race. A redraw for the top starting spots in the feature race saw Marks line up fourth for the start.

Borden, who started second, got the lead in the early going, but by the 13th of 30 laps, Marks had gained the top spot, and he held it until the checkered flag flew to end the 410 sprint car season in the northeast. Marks’ win came over Dietrich, who started sixth, with Freddie Rahmer coming from seventh to finish third. Lucas Wolfe and Borden completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr., Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody, Brock Zearfoss, Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith and NASCAR star Alex Bowman.

For the second year in a row Mike Gular topped a stellar field of 358 modifieds to win the Final Show event for those cars. Gular took home $3,000 for his victory over Doug Manmiller. Louden Reimert, Jeff Strunk and Wade Hendrickson completed the top five.

Rob Pyle was the winner of the small car enduro, while Brandon Guyer won the big car enduro.