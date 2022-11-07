Schuchart earns World Finals win in Charlotte

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

The World Finals for the three top classes of cars that compete under the World Racing Group were held last week at the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The World of Outlaws sprint cars and late models, along with the DIRTcar modifieds all competed.

Things kicked off on Wednesday evening with the Outlaw sprints and late models in competition. The sprint car feature Wednesday fell to Hanover’s Logan Schuchart, who bested Carson Macedo for the win. Brad Sweet, Rico Abreu and Giovanni Scelzi made up the top five finishers. Brock Zearfoss was seventh, Lance Dewease eighth, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri 11th, Kyle Reinhardt 13th, Brent Marks 16th and Hanover’s Jacob Allen 23rd.

In the Outlaw late model feature, Mike Marlar was the winner over Shane Clanton, Trent Ivey, Brandon Overton and Tim McCreadie.

Thursday evening, the Outlaw late models were joined by the DIRTcar modifieds.

Tanner English was the late model winner over Clanton, Chris Madden, Marlar and Hudson O’Neal.

In the modified main, Mat Williamson scored the victory with Erick Rudolph, Matt Sheppard, Brett Perrago and Demetries Drellos in the top five.

The sprint cars joined the modifieds on Friday, with Donny Schatz scoring the sprint car win over Cory Eliason, Sweet, Cole Macedo and Tyler Courtney. Marks was 11th, Dewease 14th, Zearfoss 16th, Allen 23rd, Macri 26th and Schuchart 27.

The modified main went to Mathiew Desjardens, with Tim Fuller, Drellos Pete Britten and Max McLaughin in the top five.

All three classes competed on Saturday. Schatz scored his second win of the week in the sprint car main with Scelzi, Sheldon Haudenschild, Macedo and Sweet in the top five. Marks was sixth, Macri ninth, Dewease 10th, Schuchart 12th, Zearfoss 18th and Allen 23rd.

Sweet took the World of Outlaws season points title.

Jonathan Davenport was the late model winner, with Madden, point champion Dennis Erb Jr., McCreadie and Dale McDowell in the top five.

Williamson got his second win of the week in the modified main with McLaughlin, Drellos, Perrago and Alex Payne in the top five. Despite mechanical problems on the last night, Matt Sheppard claimed the DIRTcar crown.

United Racing Club: Devon Borden scored his second consecutive Bridgeport URC 360 sprint car win on Saturday in Bridgeport, New Jersey. Borden’s win came over Davie Franek, with Jake Karklin, Buddy Schweibinz, and Adam Carberry in the top five.

United Sprint Car Series: The USCS 360 sprints raced at Hendry County Motorsports Park in Clewiston, Florida, on Saturday. Tyler Clem was the winner with Brodbecks’ Todd Gracey finishing second.