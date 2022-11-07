BAPS Final Showdown set to close local racing season

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

The BAPS Motor Speedway in Newberrytown will wrap up the local outdoor racing season this Saturday with the Final Showdown. The 410 sprint cars and the 358 modifieds will take the spotlight with an enduro to follow.

For the 410 sprint cars, the Final Showdown began in 2010 and has concluded the local season every year since then. The modifieds were added to the slate a few years ago. Chad Layton won the first Final Showdown back in 2010, and since that time, the race has offered some big-name winners and a few surprises as well.

Donnie Kreitz Jr. won the next two Final Showdowns, but in 2013, there was the first big upset. Derek Sell drove his father’s No. 20 machine to the victory that day, which remains his only 410 sprint car win.

At the time, Sell was a college student and had sat out the racing season as his father fielded the car for local racing legend Fred Rahmer. As it turned out 2013, was Rahmer’s final season as a driver, and he put together a remarkable year in the Sell machine. Rahmer won the Central PA title as well as championships at Williams Grove and Lincoln that year. He also won the Williams Grove National Open. So Maybe Derek Sell’s win wasn’t that big of a surprise. The Rahmers were pitside with the Sell team that day.

The late Greg Hodnett was the next Final Showdown winner, with Danny Dietrich getting his first win in 2015.

The 2016 Final Showdown marked the first career 410 sprint win for Hanover’s Jacob Allen. Allen had been racing on the World of Outlaws tour, but hadn’t yet scored a victory when he parked his father’s No. 1A in victory lane at BAPS that day.

Lance Dewease gave the Kreitz team its third Final Showdown victory in 2017 before Gerard McIntyre Jr. notched his only BAPS win to date in 2018. Dietrich was back in victory lane the following year, and Freddie Rahmer got his first win at BAPS in 2020. Brent Marks won last year’s final Showdown.

Weather has hampered BAPS' 410 sprint car schedule this season, with only three races making it into the record books. Dietrich, Marks and Giovanni Scelzi have each picked up a BAPS win this season.

This year, BAPS has noted that all of the area 410 sprint car champions will be assured of a starting spot in the Final Showdown. That would include Dietrich from Williams Grove, Rahmer from Lincoln, Logan Wagner from Port Royal and Blane Heimbach from Selinsgrove. Scelzi also earned a starting spot with his win in the most recent race at BAPS.

On the modified side of things, there will also be assured starting spots for modified champions from around the area. Last year, Mike Gular won the BAPS modified race. Michael Maresca was the 2020 winner.

The Final Showdown at BAPS will also conclude the 2022 Champion Racing Oil Central PA Sprint Car Point Series.

While at times the BAPS race had gone down to the wire in determining the Central PA champion, that won’t be the case this year. In fact, the top eight spots in the series have already been locked down.

Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri has enough of a lead that he can be declared the 2022 Central PA champion. It will mark his second consecutive title.

Danny Dietrich is locked into second place, with Brent Marks, Freddie Rahmer and Lance Dewease rounding out the top five. Justin Peck, Lucas Wolfe and Devon Borden are also locked into positions 6-8.

The real battle will be for the final two paying positions in the series standings. Port Royal champion Logan Wagner currently holds down ninth place, but is only two points ahead of York’s Chase Dietz. Dietz parted ways with the Trone team a few weeks ago and hasn’t been racing. At the time of the split, Dietz assured that he has something lined up, and expected to return before the end of the season. Will it happen this week?

Just outside the top ten is Hanover’s Dylan Norris. Norris, hands-down the season’s most improved driver, is just 11 points out of ninth place and nine out of tenth. He could certainly bypass both drivers directly ahead of him in the standings.

CHAMPION RACING OIL CENTRAL PA SPRINT CAR SERIES presented by Hoseheads.com (after 10/30)

Listing; position, car number, driver, points, series wins

1. 39m/11Anthony Macri 1998 22

2. 48 Danny Dietrich 1758 12

3. 19 Brent Marks 1382 10

4. 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 1247 6

5. 69K Lance Dewease 1080 9

6. 13 Justin Peck 940 4

7. 5w Lucas Wolfe 765

8. 23 Devon Borden 693 2

9. 1 Logan Wagner 636 5

10. 39 Chase Dietz 634 3

11. 44 Dylan Norris 625 2

12. 5 Dylan Cisney 507 1

13. 67 Justin Whittall 491 1

14. 45 Jeff Halligan 474 2

15. 18 Giovanni Scelzi 454 4

16. 55 Mike Wagner 412

17. 6/10x Ryan smith 371

18. 12 Blane Heimbach 355 2

19. 11 T J Stutts 353

20. 19/39 Troy Wagaman Jr 344 1

21. 33w Michael Walter II 314

22. 99m Kyle Moody 298

23. 75/5 Tyler Ross 298

24. 11 Buddy Kofoid 275 1

25. 87/27s Alan Krimes 267